Shakira talks 'older sister' bond with lookalike sons and gives insight into 'playful' relationship — watch

Shakira isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom. The 48-year-old singer has two sons – Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10 – with her ex-partner, the former professional soccer player, Gerard Piqué. Shakira opened up about her unique relationship with her children while promoting her upcoming film, Zootopia 2.

While she was in her mid-thirties when she had her sons, Shakira feels much younger. "I do feel in touch with that little girl inside all the time," the singer told journalists. "My kids say that I haven't matured enough, because they sometimes feel like they're hanging out with their older sister."

Shakira continued: "We play a lot. I'm very playful. I enjoy games, and I enjoy Disney movies." Which is perfect for the singer because she stars in a Disney movie. Shakira reprises her role of the pop star and model, Gazelle, in Zootopia 2.

© Getty Images Shakira's son Milan (L) almost towered over her nearly 5'2 frame

"I love Gazelle. And my kids love Gazelle, too," she explained. "[The Disney team] let me even participate in Gazelle's wardrobe, and I had my whole input from day one, from Zootopia 1, through Zootopia 2, so this is a character that I've seen with my own eyes."

© David Ramos Shakira and Gerard started dating in 2010

The singer and actress revealed that Milan and Sasha had a role in Zootopia 2 as well. "They recorded a couple of lines for Judy Hopps' little brothers," Shakira explained. Judy Hopps is played by Ginnifer Goodwin. The character is the first rabbit of the Zootopia Police Department. "[My sons] are bunnies in the movie," Shakira went on.

"They were so excited," the proud mom shared. "And it was a revelation to me to see them so loose and not shy at all when they were being directed and participating in the movie. And I was like, ‘Wow!’ I think now they have the bug."

© Getty Images The singer is raising her two sons in Miami

Shakira's sons joined their mom on the red carpet for the Zootopia 2 premiere. The singer wore a long-sleeve purple dress and Milan and Sasha matched in purple suits with purple bow ties. While promoting the film, Shakira is also on a world tour.

The singer started her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in February 2025. In June, Shakira explained to BBC about an emotional highpoint of her performance – a ballad she wrote for her sons as a promise that she'd remained strong after splitting from their dad.

© Instagram Milan and Sasha are musical, just like their mom

"My heart melts every time I see them on that screen and I hear their little voices," Shakira shared. "They're just everything to me. They're my engine and the reason why I'm alive. So having them every night on stage, it's just such a precious moment."

While Milan and Sasha are new to the entertainment industry, and only had a small part in Zootopia 2, their mom seems to think their career is blossoming. "They're like, "Oh, we would love to do this again," Shakira said. "Obviously, they would love to participate in more animated movies. I think they have that creative gene in them. That's undeniable."