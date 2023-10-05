Shakira gives ex Gerard Piqué something to talk about in scene-stealing leather look

Shakira delighted her fans on Wednesday, wearing thigh-high leather boots and a flirty micro-mini to celebrate a series of milestone achievements courtesy of Billboard.

The 46-year-old said she was "forever grateful" for having had four number ones on Billboard as well as four platinum discs in the USA and while her fans were thrilled for her, they were also wowed by her head-to-toe leather look.

"Wow you are a goddess," one fan commented, while another added: "I can only see the sparkle Shakira radiates."

© Getty Shakira split from her partner Gerard Pique in 2022

Others made reference to Shakira's split from her partner, Gerard Piqué, commenting: "Definitely the best thing that could happen to Shakira was leaving that man," and: "Woman, you came back rocking! How exciting and how proud we are!"

The She Wolf singer appreciates the support from her fans and returns their affection, speaking of the sisterhood she shares with her female friends during her Billboard appearance.

"It's a gift to feel that I have so many sisters out there because I feel like a sister to my female audience. I feel there as so many women who have gone through what I have gone through. We have so much in common. I am not alone, it's beautiful.

"It feels like I also have an empowerment duty, for us women to feel increasingly more free to express our opinion, to express ourselves in any way we want. I am glad I can live this moment and be a part of it."

© Getty Head-to-toe leather was an incredible look for Shakira

What happened between Shakira and Gerard Piqué?

In a statement released in June 2022, Shakira said: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Following their split, Shakira left Barcelona where she and Gerard lived with their two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Of her decision to relocate, Shakira said: "I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same one we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside my family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in search of their happiness."

Expressing her gratitude to those who supported her during her time in Barcelona, Shakira continued: "Thank you to everyone that surfed with me in the Barcelona waves, the city in which I learned that friendship is longer than love.

© Getty Shakira's all-leather outfit wowed fans

“Thanks to everyone that helped me, dried my tears, inspired me, and made me grow. Thanks to all my Spanish fans that gave me their loyalty and love. For you guys, it's only a see you later and like my father said many times, we'll see you on the curves."

Reports suggest that Shakira is considering a move to Miami, Florida with her sons.

