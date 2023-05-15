Shakira reveals her sons with Gerard Piqué are following in her footsteps, unveils their emotional song together

Since her unexpected split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué in 2022, bwww.hellomagazine.com/tags/shakira has been focusing her time and efforts into what matters most to her: her two sons. Over their eleven years together, the former couple welcomed sons Milan, ten, and Sasha, eight.

Though little is known of the two boys' personalities and their parents made very infrequent public appearances with them, the Colombia-born singer just gave some of the most meaningful insight she has given in years about who her kids are growing up to be.

Shakira took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close, to post a beautiful video featuring her latest song, "Acróstico" (acrostic), which is not only dedicated to her two sons, but made in collaboration with them.

In the clip, she starts off by singing in Spanish: "The only thing I want is your happiness and to be with you. Your smile is my weakness, loving you," before her youngest, Sasha, joins in and sings his own verses.

The eight-year-old sang in Spanish: "Loving you serves as anesthesia for pain, it makes me feel better. For what you need I’m here. You came to complete what I am."

In her caption, the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker opened up in a beautiful tribute, also in Spanish, about what it has been like to watch her sons not only grow up, but develop the passion for music she also has.

She wrote: "This year Milan has written songs that yanked out of me tears of emotion, and Sasha has dedicated hours to the piano, discovering his voice," adding: "Both have [spent time] by my side in the studio, and after listening to this song dedicated to them, they have asked me to be a part of it."

She continued: "They have felt it and interpreted it by themselves and for themselves, with the passion and feeling of one who carries music inside of them."

© Getty Shakira with her two sons in NYC March 2023

Finally, addressing them, she concluded: "Milan and Sasha, it is so beautiful to see how you open your wings to start to make your dreams come true," adding: "There is nothing that makes me feel fuller than to be your mom."

One of the last times the mother-of-two opened up about her children was following her split from Piqué, when she spoke about her efforts to protect them amid the increased attention on her in the midst of her split and the tax fraud investigation on her on behalf of the Spanish government.

© Getty Shakira and Piqué started dating in 2011

"I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," she told Elle Magazine at the time, explaining how being in the spotlight has definitely made everything going on in her life harder. She further revealed: "I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us."

The star added: "I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

© Getty Sasha and Milan are now ten and eight

© Getty The former couple with their kids in Spain in 2021

© Getty The two exes had a highly-publicized custody battle in 2022 over their sons

© Getty The separation lawsuit and custody battle between the two took place in Barcelona, Spain

Read more HELLO! US stories here.