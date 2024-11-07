Goldie Hawn joins Kate and Oliver Hudson for grandkids' first famous family job — but Kurt Russell is missing

Goldie Hawn's famous family is stepping into the spotlight in the biggest way possible, with all of them coming together for a brand new SKIMS campaign.

The actress, 78, was joined by two of her children, Oliver, 48, and Kate Hudson, 45, Oliver's wife Erinn Hudson, Kate's fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and their children.

Participating in the campaign were Kate's three kids, Ryder Robinson, 20 (shared with ex-husband Chris Robinson), Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy, 13 (with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy), and her youngest, six-year-old daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa, with Danny.

Oliver's three kids were involved as well, Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, ten, who looks almost exactly like her famous grandmom.

The official campaign spot features the famous family members in their best Christmas pajamas, both green and red, running around an elaborate dinner table set, perusing through the kitchen, playing with several large objects like styrofoam donuts and oversized crayons, and just having the merriest of times.

Kate also posted many outtakes from the shoot on her own social media page, joking: "Finally got a family holiday card," including photos of herself cozying up to her musician fiancé and enjoying with her sister-in-law Erinn, plus bringing her kids together.

SKIMS posted the clip with the caption: "Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and their family continue the tradition of SKIMS iconic holiday campaign in signature Fleece, Cozy, and more limited edition lounge."

Fans instantly fell in love with the new campaign featuring one of the country's most beloved Hollywood families, with Khloé Kardashian commenting: "OMG what!!!!!! This is epic!!!!!!!!" another fan saying: "Desperately need an invite to this family gathering," with a third adding: "Kim is a marketing genius."

However, several others noted one glaring omission — the absence of family patriarch Kurt Russell, Goldie's longtime partner and the "Pa" to Kate and Oliver, plus a doting grandfather to their children.

They left comments like: "But where’s Kurt Russell?" and: "Kurt Russell or nothing," as well as: "Where is Pa?" plus: "Beautiful, iconic. But where is kurt russelll????"

A few also noticed that Kurt, 73, and Goldie's son Wyatt Russell's family was also missing. Wyatt, 38, is married to actress Meredith Hagner and they share two sons, three-year-old Buddy Prine Russell, and eight-month-old Boone Russell.

There was no explanation given for their absence, though. However, while the famous family members are all incredibly close, with each of them showing up in support of the rest on every possible occasion, Kurt and Wyatt are more private than the rest, with neither of them having public social media profiles.

However, during a previous special appearance by the family in September to support Goldie at her Mind-Up Gala, she teased that they all wanted to work together, and even had a potential movie idea in mind.

"Everybody goes to a wedding and everybody decides they're going to separate," she told Entertainment Tonight for a premise she was toying with. "Oh yeah, it's a comedy, by the way. But it doesn't exist, it's only in my mind. It's very funny because weddings are funny and when everybody's not getting along and you have to pretend it's funny. We could do that."