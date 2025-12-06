Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The adventure-packed game kids are asking Santa for this Christmas
Subscribe
The adventure-packed game kids are asking Santa for this Christmas

The adventure-packed game kids are asking Santa for this Christmas

Survival Kids is the family adventure game capturing children's imaginations this festive season. Here's why it’s topping wish lists everywhere

Powered By

Konami

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As Christmas approaches, so does the challenge of keeping the whole family entertained throughout the holidays. At HELLO! we know the moments that matter most are the ones spent together, whether that’s sharing stories, relaxing at home or enjoying a game everyone can join in with. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Konami to spotlight Survival Kids, the family adventure game already on plenty of wish lists.

Survival Kids transports players to magical islands, swapping everyday living rooms for a world built on imagination. Families work together to solve puzzles, gather resources, cook meals and build a raft to escape. It's a fun and creative way to keep all ages engaged, from littles ones to seasoned gamers.

The game is available on Nintendo Switch 2 and, with Gameshare, the original Switch. One copy allows the whole household to get involved, turning a quiet afternoon into a shared adventure. If you're looking for a gift that brings everyone together long after the decorations are packed away, Survival Kids is a great choice to wrap up under the tree this year.

Survival Kids

Survival Kids

SHOP NOW

Nintendo Switch 2

Survival Kids

SHOP NOW

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More