Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma is an angel in velvet party dress for first Christmas

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's Christmas was that bit more special this year as 2025 marked the first festive season with their first child. The Fool Me Once actress, 38, and her former TOWIE star husband, also 38, spent their Christmas Day with not only little Palma, who was born in March, but also Mark's parents, Carol and Mark Wright, and sisters Jessica and Natalya and brother Josh.

Little Palma looked absolutely adorable for her first Christmas as she was spotted in a photo posted to Instagram by her aunt Jessica, where she was seen playing with her cousins, including Jess' son, two-year-old Presley. Michelle's daughter was a cute Christmas angel in a ruby red velvet party dress with a white flower-adorned headband to match.

© Instagram Palma got a personalised doll house for Christmas

Palma's first Christmas

She was seen playing with one of her Christmas presents – a wooden doll's house that was personalised with her name across the roof. Palma owns a number of personalised items, including several pieces of knitwear with her name emblazoned across the back. In another photo, Jessica was seen cuddling her niece in front of the Christmas tree, revealing the lovely bow adorning the back of Palma's dress.

© Instagram Jess Wright was seen holding her baby niece, Palma, on Christmas Day

© Instagram The Wrights celebrated their first Christmas with baby Palma

For privacy reasons, Mark and Michelle have opted to keep Palma's face off social media, but the photos shared by Jess gave a lovely insight into her first festive season. It followed a cute mini-me festive dressing moment, as earlier this month, Michelle shared a snap where she wore twinning Christmas pyjamas with her daughter.

Palma and Michelle's matching Christmas look

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, is a big fan of the 'mummy and me' matching PJs trend and even shares a set with her own little girl. "As a mother who is unashamedly obsessed with seasonal items for my kids, I really like these matching creations - not only are they really soft, but the festive pattern is not too garish," Laura said.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma made her modelling debut in a pair of 'mummy and me' matching PJs

"They are unisex, so suitable for both boys and girls. I love the fact that Michelle has changed direction when it comes to her Very line - she’s leaning into motherhood, and I can definitely sense a baby range coming up after seeing Palma model these!"

Mark and Michelle become parents

Palma was born in March, with her parents announcing Michelle's pregnancy with a bump photo on social media. "2025 is going to be a special one for us…," the post, which saw the couple on a beach in coordinating white outfits, was captioned.

© Instagram Michelle became a first-time mum this year

The pair announced the arrival of their baby girl on 12 March. "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25," the caption read, which was attached to a black and white photo of their newborn wearing a crochet hat.

Mark reflects on 'superhero' wife

Shortly after Palma's birth, proud dad Mark Wright told fellow Heart Radio Breakfast Show host Olly Murs about his experience of fatherhood thus far. He told his co-star: "Mate, it's actually hard to put into words.

© Getty Mark and Michelle welcomed their first child in March

"It's the biggest achievement of my life. It's all I think about, but obviously, hats go off to my wife. She is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

© Instagram Mark and Michelle brought Palma along for a festive meal earlier this month

Mark continued: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had for what women had to go through.

"It's the best feeling in the world. I wake up every morning just so excited to see her face."