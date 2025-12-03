The best kids' stocking fillers for little gaming fans

Welcome to day three of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today we're bringing you the very best stocking fillers to give gamers the ultimate excitement on Christmas morning.
When it comes to Christmas magic, it’s the stockings that set the tone. Those first moments of excitement as little hands dive in to find surprises. Many of us remember racing downstairs at dawn, tearing into overstuffed stockings filled with small treats that felt impossibly special. This year, our partners at Outright Games have the perfect line-up to recreate that feeling, offering stocking fillers that bring families together through feel-good, gaming fun.
Christmas stocking fillers gamers will love
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party
"Bursting with colour, fun and surprises, this adorable game lets little fans join Gabby and her friends as they prepare for the ultimate dollhouse celebration. Kids can explore, play mini-games and enjoy creative challenges."
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
"Kids join the Grinch and his loyal dog Max on a mischievous Christmas adventure through Who-ville, solving puzzles, riding snowboards, throwing snowballs, and uncovering festive surprises."
The Elf on the Shelf
"Help Santa save Christmas as a Scout Elf! Kids can dash, swing and soar through 24 enchanting levels, solve festive puzzles, gather sparkle, design a magical elf outfit and much more."
Barbie™ Horse Trails
"Barbie fans will love riding through Canterbury Trails Park on her horse Lucky. Explore meadows, forests and lakes, complete ranger quests, capture wildlife photos, groom with ribbons and braids."
NBA Bounce
"This family‑friendly basketball game lets kids (and adults) dribble, dunk and block across 30 real NBA teams. Expect simple controls, hilarious party modes (like electric balls), and full‑season play.