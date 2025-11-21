Meet Austin Powers star Mike Myers' three kids — including two who are uniquely named

Mike Myers is known for his comedic performances on screen, including his Emmy-winning work on the sketch series Saturday Night Live, the iconic Austin Powers series, and the cult classic Wayne's World. But off-screen, he is a devoted father to three young children: Spike, Sunday, and Paulina.

Born on May 25, 1963, Mike is a Canadian actor, comedian, filmmaker, musician, and singer. He credits his own parents, English immigrants Eric and Alice "Bunny" Myers, as his biggest comic inspirations, often quoting his father's philosophy: "There’s nothing so terrible that can’t be laughed at."

Celebrity children we rarely see in photos

He met and began dating Kelly Tisdale in 2006, and they confirmed they had wed in an intimate ceremony in New York City in 2010. Kelly is a scenic artist who works in the entertainment industry, and is a former cafe owner, having co-founded the TeaNY vegan restaurant with ex-boyfriend, musician Moby.

In 2010, Mike shared that he had always wanted to be a father because he "had a great father who taught me how gratifying that is." He welcomed his first son in 2011 and is now a father to three.

Spike Alan Myers (born September 29, 2011)

© Penske Media via Getty Images Mike and his son Spike In 2011, Kelly and Mike welcomed their first son, Spike. "He is healthy and the parents are ecstatic," Mike's rep told People magazine at the time. Mike was 48 when he became a father for the first time, and he later told Deadline that "anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you, they are understating it." He added: "I am the happiest I have ever been in my life. I knew I wanted to be a father, I didn’t know it was going to be this awesome or that my kid would come out so beautiful and lovely."

© Rolling Stone via Getty Images Spike is a fan of his dad's work Spike is now 14 and is a big fan of his dad's works, having memorized the first Austin Powers film, which Mike famously wrote as a tribute to his father, Eric, who loved British comedy and James Bond films. Spike often joins his father on the red carpet, most recently in 2022. As for his unusual name, Mike revealed in 2014 that Spike is "a very common Liverpool nickname if your name is Eric," referencing his father's name and the English city where his parents lived before they immigrated to Canada.

Sunday Molly Myers (born April 11, 2014)

© WireImage Mike and Kelly welcomed Sunday in 2014 In 2014, Mike and Kelly welcomed their second child, a daughter named Sunday Molly. Mike shared with David Letterman that same year that her name was chosen very intentionally. "Sunday is because me and my wife Kelly hate Sundays — I’m not even kidding — and we wanted to turn it around and make it a good thing," he revealed. "Molly is because of my Auntie Molly in Liverpool, England, who was my dad’s sister but more like my grandmother who I love very much and she’s my guardian angel."

© ABC via Getty Images Mike's children have his humor In 2018, Mike shared that his children had inherited his humor, telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: "They're super funny, each of them." He revealed that Sunday, his middle child, "has an agenda," but added: "This is the happiest time of my life. It's unbelievable. I'm so thrilled because I started late and I didn't know what was going to happen, but they're all completely different." Sunday has not made any public appearances.

Paulina Katheleen Myers (born November 2, 2015)

© Getty Images Mike and Kelly welcomed Paulina in 2015 A year after welcoming Sunday, Kelly gave birth to their third child, daughter Paulina, on November 2, 2015. The happy couple are raising their children as "tough" New Yorkers in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. Speaking to Kelly and Ryan in 2018, Mike shared that Paulina – who was two at the time – "has a demonic possession." "She's very, very, insanely outgoing and tough, too!" he laughed, admitting that she calls him "boring" when he tells her it's bedtime.