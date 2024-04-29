Mike Myers, 60, looks completely unrecognisable in rare public appearance

Mike Myers, famed for his role as the charismatic Austin Powers, graced the red carpet with his presence at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, marking a rare public appearance for the beloved actor.

This significant outing was Mike's first event attendance in over a year, stirring excitement among fans and attendees alike.

Celebrated for his dynamic roles and memorable performances, Mike, now 60, debuted a striking new look that turned heads at the gala.

Sporting a sophisticated gray buzz cut—a stark departure from the shaggy brown locks that characterized his earlier Hollywood days—Mike looked virtually unrecognizable.

© Jon Kopaloff Mike Myers attends the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Nicole Kidman

His transformation added an air of mystery and suavity as he donned a classic tuxedo for the evening, where none other than Nicole Kidman was being honored.

The scene outside the Dolby Theatre on Saturday night was lively, with fans eagerly gathering to catch a glimpse of the star.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Mike's first public appearance in over a year

Mike graciously stopped to take photos with fans, a gesture that highlighted his enduring charm and approachability.

Once inside, he continued to captivate the audience, donning a mask as he took to the stage before dramatically revealing his identity and delivering a speech that underscored his wit and enduring star quality.

Mike's return to the spotlight comes after a few quiet years away from the screen, with his last on-screen role being in David O. Russell’s 2022 film, Amsterdam.

Mike Myers in Austin Powers

In the same year, Mike ventured into television with the creation and starring role in the Netflix series The Pentaverate.

Despite his somewhat reclusive nature in recent years, there has been buzzing speculation about him working on a fourth installment of the Austin Powers series.

However, updates remain elusive. In a playful tease during an interview on The Jess Cagle Show in May 2022, Mike quipped, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist. [That’s a] non-confirmed confirmation," leaving fans both intrigued and amused.

© Getty Mike with his wife Kelly

Away from the cameras and glitz of Hollywood, Mike enjoys a low-profile life with his wife Kelly Tisdale, 47, and their three children: Spike, 12, Sunday, 10, and Paulina, eight.

The couple, who first met in 2006, opted for a quiet wedding in 2010, reflecting their preference for privacy and intimacy.

Despite his illustrious career, Mike humorously revealed in an interview with People while promoting "Amsterdam" that his children are remarkably unimpressed with his Hollywood endeavors, saying, "They’re remarkably unexcited about anything [I do], which is great."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.