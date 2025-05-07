The most normal celebrity children's names revealed

When the child of a celebrity is born, fans often wait with bated breath to learn the name of the world's newest nepo baby.

The last two decades have seen the rise of incredibly unusual baby names, like Michael Jackson's son Blanket, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West.

Elon Musk and Grimes' brood of three children have names so unpronounceable that they have become a running joke amongst his critics.

Back to basics

© Getty Images Celebrity babies have been born with surprisingly normal names in recent years

In recent years, a new trend has emerged with celebrity baby names that has seen the latest generation of nepo babies receive surprisingly normal monikers.

According to LittleList baby name expert Emily Bray, this trend points to a wider change in society as people look for stability amidst political turmoil.

"People are increasingly looking for grounding and reassurance, often found in more conventional choices, including baby names," Emily told The Sun, explaining that it points to a deeper "yearning for stability, calm, and familiarity".

"Names like Jack, Olivia, or George carry a sense of timelessness, representing values of stability and tradition," she continued. "As society becomes more fatigued by the constant drive for external validation, many are turning inward for a sense of calm and identity, which is now being mirrored in the names celebrities are choosing for their children."

What's in a name?

© Instagram Hailey and Justin named their son Jack

Fans were shocked when Hailey and Justin Bieber announced that they named their newborn Jack Blues, following in a family naming tradition.

Sofia Richie, whose sister Nicole named her children Harlow and Sparrow, opted to name her newborn Eloise Samantha, pointing to a shift towards classic monikers. Rumer Willis dubbed her baby girl Louella, while Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt named their daughters Eloise and Lyla.

Similarly, Kaley Cuoco named her child Matilda, while Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara called their boys Riley and Barry. While Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry called their daughter Daisy, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint named his newborn Goldie.

© Instagram Katherine and Chris named their daughters Eloise and Lyla

Other nepo babies with surprisingly normal names include Colin Hanks, Ava Phillippe, Betty Reynolds, Alexander and Ella Clooney, and Samuel Affleck.

Old-fashioned names are making a comeback according to baby naming experts, who shared that names like Aretha, Wilma, Constance, Hazel and Pearl are on the rise again.

"Celebrity culture often sets the tone for wider societal trends, but in this case, it seems that both celebrities and the general public are moving in the same direction," Emily told The Sun. "While unusual names will never fully disappear, the preference for stability and tradition is likely to continue influencing baby name choices in the years to come."

Breaking tradition

© CBS via Getty Images Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy has one of the more unusual nepo baby names

As for the Blue Ivy's and X Æ A-Xii's of the world, many celebrities will likely continue to bless their babies with unusual names in an effort to stand out from the crowd.

"Celebrities live in a world where standing out is crucial, and naming their child something unconventional was a way to further their personal brand and create a sense of uniqueness," Emily explained. "With the rise of social media, where attention is currency, having a name that stands out became one way to ensure a lasting impression."

"A unique baby name added to a child's sense of individuality and personality from birth, giving them a head start in the attention-driven world of celebrity culture."