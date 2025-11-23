Beyonce's daughters Rumi and Blue join her for star-studded night out

Beyonce has recently been enjoying her girls' nights out with her daughters Rumi Carter, eight, and Blue Ivy, 13, and for a festive reason. The "Singles Ladies" singer and her daughters showed support to Kelly Rowland during two of her Boy Is Mine Tour stops.

© Instagram Beyonce posed backstage with Blue, Tina, Victoria and Kelly

On November 9, Beyonce, Blue and Tina Knowles attended Kelly's Los Angeles concert. The trio took silly pictures backstage with Kelly and Victoria Monet. Blue stole the show as she towered high over everyone with her growing height as a teen. She donned a chic preppy look with a gray pleated dress, a gray blazer, a diamond necklace, loose braided hair and black sunglasses. Previously, Beyonce hilariously admitted: "[Blue's] taller than me, I don't like it at all," per Entertainment Tonight. They really do grow up so fast, as they say.

© Instagram Tina, Beyonce and Kelly reunited backstage

Beyonce sported a white button-up shirt, black tailored pants and silver chains, as she adorably wore her backstage pass around her neck. One fan humorously wrote: "I love that Bey is wearing her backstage pass as if the folks backstage wouldn't let her walk back there without it!" Tina on the other hand rocked a denim-on-denim look. Kelly posted a carousel of wholesome pictures and captioned it: "Heart is full. Home. Blessed. Beyond thankful for my people & surrounded by love."

© Instagram Beyonce was seen wearing her backstage pass

Tina also posted backstage pictures and comically shared the behind-the-scenes scoop by writing: "Boy is Mine Tour in Kelly’s dressing room, acting silly in LA with my Blue Blue, Beyonce and the beautiful and talented Victoria Monet. She baked us the best chocolate chip cookies (yes add chef to the resume!) btw I definitely know the difference! We love her! And Jenelle too! But I'm 71 and sometimes I make mistakes. We are with our Kelly."

That wasn't the only time that Beyonce enjoyed a mother-daughter night out. On November 21, the entertainer attended Kelly's tour stop in Newark along with her daughter Rumi and her sister Solange. Beyonce once again matched aesthetics with her daughter, and this time the two sported black leather looks.

Rumi wore a black leather jacket, gray polo t-shirt with buttons, leather black skirt, leggings, gray sneakers and a braided ponytail. Beyonce donned a black trench coat, a white button-up collared shirt with a leather tie, black sunglasses, pointy black leather kitten heels and curly hair. In a backstage video, Beyonce was seen talking with Pattie LaBelle, who was featured in Kelly's tour and then the two hugged. As soon as they concluded hugging, Rumi went in to sweetly hug her mom as well on her side.

Recommended video You may also like Rumi Carter and Blue Ivy share a sweet sister moment at the Super Bowl 2024

Pattie was heard asking Rumi: "You're tired, aren't you?" Without hesitation, Rumi shook her head horizontally for "no," and Pattie showed a shocked expression and replied "no?" Solange and Kelly were also seen warmly embracing each other for a while. Tina couldn't make the NJ tour spot; however, she took to social media to share a video from the concert and wrote: "I'm so sad I missed this concert! Cause to see Ms. Patti and Kelly on stage together would have made my year!!!! So glad that my girls and grands got to see and enjoy [it]." We're so glad we got to see the trio enjoying themselves too.