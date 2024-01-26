Reese Witherspoon, 47, and lookalike daughter Ava Philippe, 24, sport coordinating leg-lengthening looks

Reese Witherspoon was spotted in an incredible front row moment at Paris Fashion Week and she looked stunning with her daughter in tow.

The Morning Show actress, 47, was spotted heading out for the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Thursday and she showed up sartorially. Reese sported a classic LBD in a fit-and-flare mini cut with a dipped hem and a high neck.

© Getty Ava and Reese looked so chic in Paris

She added a pair of gorgeous black heels with an unusual triangular heel and gold hardware. To bring a pop of colour to her look the Legally Blonde star was seen carrying a coral micro bag with stitching detail around the perimeter.

It wouldn't be a Fashion Week look if there wasn't a big pair of sunglasses and Reese's cat-eye style were quite fabulous. She popped on a gold bangle to tie in with the gold detailing on her sunglasses and also rocked a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

© Getty Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe stepped out for the Fendi show

Her blonde locks were worn in an understated low bun that sat loose around her face for a casual feel. Her coral satin lip rounded off the look nicely.

Reese's lookalike daughter, 24, also upped the ante for the glamorous event in an unusual aesthetic. The model paired a high-neck canary yellow textured top with a pair of dovetail grey leather shorts with a thick cinching waistband.

© Getty Reese and Ava added gold accessories

She added a grey knee-length trench coat with the sleeves rolled to reveal a white and grey pinstripe lining. For accessories, Ava opted for a micro-bag to match her mother's but in a cornflower shade and an unexpected accessory – a gold bangle on each ankle.

© Getty Ava and Reese look like a twins

Her outfit was made complete by a pair of white stilettos and a pair of oval sunglasses. Her hair was worn in a slicked straight style with a middle part and she wore a pink smokey eye with a winged liner and a rosy flush on her cheeks.

© Getty Ava and Reese were spotted alongside Michael Burke and Zendaya

Reese and Ava were seen walking into the event and later on the front row of the catwalk show. They were spotted sitting with Euphoria actress Zendaya, 27, who wowed in a vampy burgundy dress with a complete hair transformation – an Avant Garde updo with short bangs.

© Getty Ava and Reese twinned on the red carpet

Ava often accompanies her mother to glamorous events. The duo were seen on the red carpet of the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards earlier this month where they twinned in black dresses. Whilst the Big Little Lies star wore a strapless floor-length satin gown with an oversized bow detail, her daughter wowed in a black strapless mini dress with applique flowers that she styled with sheer black stockings and black stilettos.

© Getty Ava and Reese wore clashing aesthetics

The pair sported contrasting aesthetics when they attended the premiere of Sing 2 at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles last December. Whilst Ava looked stunning in a black velvet mini dress with a white oversized broderie anglaise collar and had pink dyed hair, her Sweet Home Alabama actress mother rocked a pink and fuschia checked mini dress covered in sequins that was styled with red stilettos and a red lip.