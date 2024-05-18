Victoria Beckham twins with daughter Harper and lookalike siblings in rare family photo

It isn't every day that Victoria Beckham shares photos with her family, but her father's birthday was the perfect occasion.

The former Spice Girl, 50, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos, the first of which was a gorgeous snap where she posed with her parents Anthony and Jackie Adams, as well as her 12-year-old daughter Harper and 21-year-old son Romeo.

© Instagram Victoria was seen with her lookalike daughter Harper, 12

The former fashion designer was seen wearing a pair of slim-fit white jeans which were styled with a petrol blue T-shirt, and a dark brown leather belt with a gold buckle.

Her cascading brunette locks were styled in loose waves and her complexion was glowing, complemented by a glossy nude lip. Her young daughter wore a slouchy grey hoodie and her dark hair was styled in a low ponytail.

© Instagram Victoria and her sister Louise could be twins

Her footballer son was her husband David Beckham's lookalike in a casual round-necked grey sweatshirt as he put his arm around his mother and grandmother who wore a chic emerald green blazer.

In a second shot, Victoria's lookalike sister Louise and her brother Christian jumped in for a snap. The siblings looked cosy with their parents, with Louise stunning in a sheer white blouse and light-wash jeans.

"Happy birthday daddy/ papa!! We all love you so much xxxxx… Missing you," she wrote, tagging David, and her absent sons Brooklyn, 25, and Cruz, 19.

© Instagram Victoria posed with her sister Louise and niece Libby

Before sitting down for a classy meal in her luxe dining room which featured a gorgeous chandelier, VB posed for a third snap, cuddling her sister, and her rarely-seen niece, Libby. Libby was her cousin Harper's double in a white T-shirt and jeans.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham enjoyed a family meal to celebrate her dad's birthday

Victoria's family album

The former girl band member was seen with all four of her children when she posted a sweet photo to mark Mother's Day in the US on 12 May.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared a sweet family photograph featuring stylish daughter Harper on Mother's Day

Victoria was seen wearing a pair of chic black trousers with a contrasting white waistband and a black tank top. Her children all wore jeans and trainers, bar Cruz who wore a pair of checked black and white trousers.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham with husband David

"Happy US Mother’s Day to all the mother figures out there!! I love you all so much, " Victoria penned, tagging all of her children and her former football star husband.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared this unseen image from her 50th party to mark husband David's birthday

Posing with husband David

Victoria takes a break from posting high-fashion shots of her impeccable clothing lines to mark special family occasions. The mother-of-four marked David's birthday with a set of light-hearted photos captioned: "Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together. You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx."