Amal Clooney's naked dress by Dior is the classiest see-through outfit, ever

Amal Clooney never looks anything less than exquisite, and the mother of two is always one step ahead of all the trends. How do we know this? Because the lawyer wore a 'naked' dress before it became one of the most prolific trends of 2025.

Back in 2023, raven-haired beauty Amal headed to Venice, Italy, accompanying husband George Clooney at the DVF Awards that year. The stunning then 45-year-old marked the special night in a dazzling flesh-toned lace dress. The slip style had an intricate lace overlay and lace detailing, and was expertly designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior. The vintage style, which had a transparent hem, was actually from the designer's 2000 collection and was such a beautiful garment.

© Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney attended the DVF Awards 2023 during the 80th Venice International Film Festival

Amal wore her cascading brunette locks loose over her shoulders and blinged up with sparkling drop earrings. George was the perfect stylish date, rocking a dark blue suit with a blue shirt, unbuttoned and sans tie, exuding classic Hollywood cool. Have you ever seen a couple more stylish than these two? We'll wait.

© Getty Amal's dress was a vintage Dior number

What is a naked dress?

You'd have to be living on Mars to not know what a naked dress is, but let us enlighten you in case you're unsure. This trend is all about being daring; choosing a dress that gives the illusion of 'nudity' with clever sheer panelling and see-through fabric. Most naked dresses are often designed in flesh tones, again, giving the look of skin.

Where did the 'naked dress' come from?

The trend has seen a wide plethora of celebrities, including Halle Berry at the Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter at the VMAs, and Margot Robbie at the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, wear dresses that are sheer or feature large cut-outs, thus earning the moniker 'naked dress'.

© @patidubroff Margot Robbie's Armani Privè gown epitomised the naked dress trend

Tips on wearing a 'naked' dress by a fashion editor

1. A flesh-coloured undergarment is your best friend, as it gives the body full coverage. If you wear a sheer dress or a netted design on the top, a piece like this will give the wearer full coverage.

2. The whole 'dress' doesn't have to be naked - if you want to nod at the trend without going dull on naked mode, try a sheer sleeve or neckline.

3. Great supportive underwear is key - particularly if your dress is sheer. An uplifting bra and comfortable undwewear create all the difference and can really streamline the silhouette.