Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton gives insight into how she brings up children as she writes personal essay
Subscribe
Kate Middleton gives insight into how she brings up children as she writes personal essay

Princess Kate gives insight into how she brings up children as she writes personal essay

The Princess of Wales talks about the importance of connection as she encourages people to put away their screens at mealtimes

Kate and three children on balcony© Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
24 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has written a personal essay about the importance of putting down your screens and truly connecting with the people you care about, as she appeared to give an insight into her own family life. Titled "The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World," Kate, 43, stresses: "Look the people you care about in the eye and be fully there – because that is where love begins".

The mother-of-three writes: "For babies and young children, the pull of screens will be even stronger than for older children and adults, the habits more deeply ingrained as they grow. Yet this is precisely the period when children should start developing the social and emotional skills that will serve them throughout life. We're raising a generation that may be more 'connected' than any in history while simultaneously being more isolated, more lonely, and less equipped to form the warm, meaningful relationships that research tells us are the foundation of a healthy life."

Kate continues: "So, what are we to do about these trends driving us away from human connection? The answer begins with recognising that attention is something we can choose to give each other in every moment – at home, at work, in our communities. It requires conscious effort to be fully present with the people we care about. It means protecting sacred spaces for genuine connection: family dinners, conversations, moments of genuine eye contact and engaged listening."

It comes after the Prince of Wales told Eugene Levy on his show, The Reluctant Traveler, that the family prioritises mealtimes. "We sit and chat, it's really important. None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about," he said. Kate collaborated with Harvard Professor Robert Waldinger on the piece, whom she met at Harvard during her visit to Boston in 2022, and who also appeared at her symposium in 2023.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kate gives keynote speech at early years symposium

The essay emphasises that parents need to model "these behaviours for our babies and children and teaching them skills they will need to navigate a world filled with technological distractions," as our brains undergo the fastest and most profound period of development in the earliest weeks and months of our lives.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets group members in the Arnos Arms during a visit to "Dadvengers", on November 1, 2023 © Getty
Kate launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021

The Princess adds: "It means helping [parents] understand that true connection requires presence, that relationships need tending, and that the quality of their connections will shape not just their happiness but their health for decades to come."

She concludes by saying: "For babies and children who are raised in attentive and loving environments are better able to develop the social and emotional skills that will allow them to grow into adults capable of building loving partnerships, families, communities. This is our children's greatest inheritance."

LISTEN: Prince William's plans for the future and kids revelations

Eugene Levy with Prince William at Windsor Castle for the third season of “The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy,” now streaming on Apple TV+.© Apple TV+

Over on The HELLO! Royal Club, HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash's brilliant weekly newsletter asks just how far Prince William is planning to go with his ideas for the future of the monarchy, and why he decided to go public with them on a lighthearted travel show like The Reluctant Traveler? To read the post, simply click on the button below.

 

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
When royal parents do the school run
When royal parents do the school run
Take a look at the cutest photos of royal parents taking their children to school including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana & more
Read More