Prince William reveals the secret Sandringham outings he enjoys

Prince William has revealed his secret Sandringham outings as the royal paid a visit to the families and members of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Bulford, Wiltshire on Tuesday.
The Prince of Wales attended the event in his capacity as colonel-in-chief of the regiment and during the annual event he spoke about his upcoming Christmas plans. The royals typically spend the festive season in Sandringham, Norfolk, and the father-of-three revealed he enjoys walking the dogs when they visit the country retreat.
Speaking to reporters, Leah St Clair-Lewis from WRVS Services Welfare, a charity that provides welfare to members of the British Army, revealed that she and William spoke of their love of dogs.
She explained: "We spoke about what he was up to for Christmas and enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham."
Leah also revealed that William was expecting a busy day, sharing: "He said there will 45 of them under one roof for Christmas. He didn't say whether that was just for one day or over the Christmas period. They must need a very long table."
However, it appears that the father-of-three still hasn't finished his Christmas shopping as he joked he "wasn't ready" for the upcoming festivities. Sgt Sam Murray noted: "He said he is not organised himself."
Last week, William volunteered at The Passage, a London-based homeless charity, to serve Christmas lunch. The organisation holds a special place in his heart and he first visited it over 30 years ago with his late mother, Princess Diana.
In a touching moment captured on video, William hugged the charity's head chef, Claudette Hawkins, and wished her a happy birthday. "Come on birthday girl, happy birthday," he said with a smile.
Claudette later revealed: "He was helping serve lunch for the clients today, their Christmas lunch." William appeared to be serving carrots and parsnips as he chatted with attendees.
Kensington Palace shared a heartfelt message alongside the video of William's visit. "A sincere thank you to all the @passagecharity volunteers working tirelessly to support those experiencing homelessness, especially during the festive season," it read.
The post also highlighted the importance of small acts of kindness, saying: "Acts of kindness, like serving Christmas lunches, bring hope and foster a sense of community for those who need it most."