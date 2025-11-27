Duchess Sophie supports Queen Camilla for rare joint outing – best photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Queen Consort made a rare joint outing together on the evening of Thursday, 27 November, when they attended the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall.

Queen Camilla was greeted at the Guildhall by a bugle fanfare and then received by various representatives including The Rifles' Colonel Commandant, Lieutenant General Sir Tom Copinger Symes and the Commanding Officer 4th Battalion The Ranger Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Bairsto.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's royal life, marriage and more

After the ceremonious welcome, the wife of King Charles, as well as Duchess Sophie and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended a reception ahead of the dinner. They were joined by Riflemen, Rangers, veterans and other specially invited guests to celebrate the achievements of the regiment.

Following the reception, representatives and the Queen began the dinner with some short speeches. See the best pictures of the event here…

© Getty Images Queen Camilla made the most magnificent impression as she arrived in a floor-length bold red velvet gown, over which she had layered a black overcoat with the most beautiful white detailing.

© Getty Images Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie also opted for a velvet number, albeit in a much darker hue, close to a midnight blue. The dress featured a classy rounded neckline, which the 60-year-old accentuated with a wonderfully dazzling diamond necklace.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester arrived shortly after the other British royals, with the couple dressed in an equally elegant manner for the occasion.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla made sure to bring along her signature Rifles brooch, paying tribute to the regiment during her appearance at the event. However, her other accessories were equally incredible, such as her silver gemstone necklace and her ruby earrings that coordinated perfectly with her dress.