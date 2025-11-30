Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Angela Bassett is a proud mom as she supports 'gracious' daughter at Le Bal des Debutantes
Black Panther actress Angela Bassett was one of the many proud mothers supporting their daughter at the debutante ball at Shangri-La hotel in Paris

Courtney B. Vance blowing kiss beside Angela Bassett in silver dress© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Angela Bassett was one proud mom indeed on 29 November when her daughter, 19-year-old Bronwyn Vance, stole the show at the prestigious Le Bal des Debutantes, the debutante ball held annually in Paris. 

The Black Panther actress, 67, made an appearance at the chosen venue for the occasion, the luxurious Shangri-La hotel in Paris, in a glorious silver sequinned gown. Her look featured a corseted bodice and strapless neckline, as well as a floor-grazing skirt. 

Angela Bassett in silver dress and Courtney B. Vance in white tie© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

The actress was in full celebration mode, having witnessed her daughter's arrival in a showstopping Stephane Rolland haute couture gown, taking to the dance floor after the formality of the dinner and debutante-father dance with her husband, fellow actor Courtney B. Vance.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance dancing at ball© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Angela's proud night at Le Bal

Angela couldn't have looked more pleased to be there, as the occasion was a true family affair. The star witnessed her daughter make her formal entry into society on the arm of her cavalier, her twin brother, Slater. 

Group photo with the debutantes in gowns for Le Bal 2025 on staircase© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

With two Hollywood star parents, Bronwyn (pictured second from far right) is no stranger to a camera. However, behind the scenes of her Le Bal debut prep, Bronwyn has not long moved 5000 miles from her home in LA to study film at Harvard, where she's part of a Black art collective and works for the college radio station. She is also a gifted pianist, rapper, and lacrosse player who raised over $60,000 in 2022 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance laughing in formal dress© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Angela Bassett opens up about debutante daughter

The Bassett-Vance family outing comes after Angela spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her daughter's attendance at the ball, something the actress didn't see coming.

Slater Josiah Vance, Bronwyn Golden Vance, Angela Bassett, and Courtney B. Vance attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party © Getty Images

"I wouldn't think it a normal occurrence to be vetted and invited onto a world stage at such an age," Angela told HELLO!, but the 9-1-1 star and executive producer had "no trepidations whatsoever," and "was swept away" by Bronwyn's enthusiasm for the opportunity.

"Bronwyn has a spirit of graciousness," her mother added. "She is at ease and seeks to put others at ease in whatever situation she finds herself."

group of girls laughing in ball gowns© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

The debutante added of the experience: "I love fashion and feeling like a princess, and this seemed like something I would love...I also recognised some of the girls who did it years prior and knew if they were doing it, it was a great event."

three young ladies in ballgowns with three young boys in white tie© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

What is Le Bal des Debutantes?

Having covered Le Bal in the lead-up to the 2025 edition, I know that it is an event that dates back decades. It stems from the 18th century tradition of a debutante ball, where a young lady from the upper echelons of society is able to find a suitable husband.

However, thanks to the event's long-time organiser, Madame Ophélie Renouard, the concept was given a shake-up in the 1990s and now puts the female debs centre-stage. 

ladies in ballgowns holding up glasses in grand hotel © Le Bal / Pascal Chevallier / Bestimage

Bronwyn was just one of the young ladies in attendance, as she joined debs from royalty and society alike. The guest list for 2025 included Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, daughter of the Duke of Marlborough and his second wife, Edla Griffiths, as well as Princess Isabelle of Orléans, the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres, and Jillian Chan, the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng.

Duke of Kent's grandson Albert Windsor escorts Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, goddaughter of the former King Juan Carlos of Spain, at the Le Bal des Débutantes © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Each lady was escorted by a male cavalier from either their family, friend circle, or Ophelie's network. The Duke of Kent's grandson, Albert Windsor, was present as he escorted Princess Eulalia of Orléans Bourbon.

