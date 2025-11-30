Angela Bassett is a proud mom as she supports 'gracious' daughter at Le Bal des Debutantes

Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón

Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón is an influencer with a royal connection as she is the daughter of businessman Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón. He is a distant cousin of King Juan Carlos of Spain and the debutante's godfather.

Carolina B. Lansing

Carolina B. Lansing is the daughter of fashion designer Carolina Herrera.

Almudena Dailly de Orléans

Almudena Dailly de Orléans is the goddaughter of King Juan Carlos.

Eugénie of Hohenzollern

Eugénie of Hohenzollern is the daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern.

Josephine Haas

Joséphine Haas’s parents are Sébastien and Claire-Sophie Haas. Sébastien is a lawyer who specialises in film law, and Claire-Sophie is the marketing and communications director for a huge French company.

Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany

Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany is the granddaughter of Princess Maria Gabriella of Savoy and Robert de Balkany. She is also the great-granddaughter of King Umberto II and Maria José of Italy.

Ruby Kemper

Ruby Kemper is the granddaughter of Kirk Kerkorian, the former owner of MGM Studios, one of the most renowned film and television companies, now owned by Amazon.

Bronwyn Vance

Bronwyn Vance is the daughter of actors Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, an honorary Oscar winner.

Eliza Lindroth

Eliza Lindroth is a descendant of Martin Wiberg, a Swedish inventor who created the first compact machine capable of printing logarithmic tables.

Alexandra Moxey

Alexandra Moxey is the daughter of the founder of Ultra Records, the label home to artists such as Calvin Harris and David Guetta.

Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill

Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill is the daughter of the Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, and his second wife, Edla Griffith. Her great-aunt is Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, who served as a lady-in-waiting at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth.

Eirini Zarifi

Eirini Zarifi is the daughter of George Leon Zarifi, a descendant of a banking family from Constantinople, and Anna-Krystyna Zarifi, a descendant of one of the oldest shipping dynasties in Greece.

Jillian Chan

Jillian Chan is the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng.

Alice Wang

Alice Wang is a student of Psychology at Columbia University.

Isabelle of Orleans

Isabelle de Orleans is the great-granddaughter of Henri d'Orléans and the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres.

Reagan Sacks

Reagan Sacks' father is David Sacks, who is the chairman of Donald Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a friend of Elon Musk. Her mother, Jacqueline Sacks, is the founder of the wellness brand Saint Haven and a member of the board of directors of the California Pacific Medical Centre.

Ella Wadia

Ella Wadia's great-great-grandfather was Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Her father, Jehangir Wadia, is an executive at The Wadia Group, and her mother, Celina, is head of the fashion brand C Femme.