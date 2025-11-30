Angela Bassett is a proud mom as she supports 'gracious' daughter at Le Bal des Debutantes

Angela Bassett was one proud mom indeed on 29 November when her daughter, 19-year-old Bronwyn Vance, stole the show at the prestigious Le Bal des Debutantes, the debutante ball held annually in Paris.
The Black Panther actress, 67, made an appearance at the chosen venue for the occasion, the luxurious Shangri-La hotel in Paris, in a glorious silver sequinned gown. Her look featured a corseted bodice and strapless neckline, as well as a floor-grazing skirt.
Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón
Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón is an influencer with a royal connection as she is the daughter of businessman Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón. He is a distant cousin of King Juan Carlos of Spain and the debutante's godfather.
Carolina B. Lansing
Carolina B. Lansing is the daughter of fashion designer Carolina Herrera.
Almudena Dailly de Orléans
Almudena Dailly de Orléans is the goddaughter of King Juan Carlos.
Eugénie of Hohenzollern
Eugénie of Hohenzollern is the daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern.
Josephine Haas
Joséphine Haas’s parents are Sébastien and Claire-Sophie Haas. Sébastien is a lawyer who specialises in film law, and Claire-Sophie is the marketing and communications director for a huge French company.
Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany
Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany is the granddaughter of Princess Maria Gabriella of Savoy and Robert de Balkany. She is also the great-granddaughter of King Umberto II and Maria José of Italy.
Ruby Kemper
Ruby Kemper is the granddaughter of Kirk Kerkorian, the former owner of MGM Studios, one of the most renowned film and television companies, now owned by Amazon.
Bronwyn Vance
Bronwyn Vance is the daughter of actors Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, an honorary Oscar winner.
Eliza Lindroth
Eliza Lindroth is a descendant of Martin Wiberg, a Swedish inventor who created the first compact machine capable of printing logarithmic tables.
Alexandra Moxey
Alexandra Moxey is the daughter of the founder of Ultra Records, the label home to artists such as Calvin Harris and David Guetta.
Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill
Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill is the daughter of the Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, and his second wife, Edla Griffith. Her great-aunt is Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, who served as a lady-in-waiting at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth.
Eirini Zarifi
Eirini Zarifi is the daughter of George Leon Zarifi, a descendant of a banking family from Constantinople, and Anna-Krystyna Zarifi, a descendant of one of the oldest shipping dynasties in Greece.
Jillian Chan
Jillian Chan is the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng.
Alice Wang
Alice Wang is a student of Psychology at Columbia University.
Isabelle of Orleans
Isabelle de Orleans is the great-granddaughter of Henri d'Orléans and the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres.
Reagan Sacks
Reagan Sacks' father is David Sacks, who is the chairman of Donald Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a friend of Elon Musk. Her mother, Jacqueline Sacks, is the founder of the wellness brand Saint Haven and a member of the board of directors of the California Pacific Medical Centre.
Ella Wadia
Ella Wadia's great-great-grandfather was Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Her father, Jehangir Wadia, is an executive at The Wadia Group, and her mother, Celina, is head of the fashion brand C Femme.
The actress was in full celebration mode, having witnessed her daughter's arrival in a showstopping Stephane Rolland haute couture gown, taking to the dance floor after the formality of the dinner and debutante-father dance with her husband, fellow actor Courtney B. Vance.
Angela's proud night at Le Bal
Angela couldn't have looked more pleased to be there, as the occasion was a true family affair. The star witnessed her daughter make her formal entry into society on the arm of her cavalier, her twin brother, Slater.
With two Hollywood star parents, Bronwyn (pictured second from far right) is no stranger to a camera. However, behind the scenes of her Le Bal debut prep, Bronwyn has not long moved 5000 miles from her home in LA to study film at Harvard, where she's part of a Black art collective and works for the college radio station. She is also a gifted pianist, rapper, and lacrosse player who raised over $60,000 in 2022 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Angela Bassett opens up about debutante daughter
The Bassett-Vance family outing comes after Angela spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her daughter's attendance at the ball, something the actress didn't see coming.
"I wouldn't think it a normal occurrence to be vetted and invited onto a world stage at such an age," Angela told HELLO!, but the 9-1-1 star and executive producer had "no trepidations whatsoever," and "was swept away" by Bronwyn's enthusiasm for the opportunity.
"Bronwyn has a spirit of graciousness," her mother added. "She is at ease and seeks to put others at ease in whatever situation she finds herself."
The debutante added of the experience: "I love fashion and feeling like a princess, and this seemed like something I would love...I also recognised some of the girls who did it years prior and knew if they were doing it, it was a great event."
What is Le Bal des Debutantes?
Having covered Le Bal in the lead-up to the 2025 edition, I know that it is an event that dates back decades. It stems from the 18th century tradition of a debutante ball, where a young lady from the upper echelons of society is able to find a suitable husband.
However, thanks to the event's long-time organiser, Madame Ophélie Renouard, the concept was given a shake-up in the 1990s and now puts the female debs centre-stage.
Bronwyn was just one of the young ladies in attendance, as she joined debs from royalty and society alike. The guest list for 2025 included Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, daughter of the Duke of Marlborough and his second wife, Edla Griffiths, as well as Princess Isabelle of Orléans, the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres, and Jillian Chan, the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng.
Each lady was escorted by a male cavalier from either their family, friend circle, or Ophelie's network. The Duke of Kent's grandson, Albert Windsor, was present as he escorted Princess Eulalia of Orléans Bourbon.