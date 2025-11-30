Duke of Kent's grandson Albert Windsor makes rare appearance at the renowned Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris

The Duke of Kent's rarely-seen grandson has stepped into the spotlight for a major annual social occasion in Paris. Lord Nicholas Windsor's son, Albert Windsor, 18, made an appearance at the renowned Le Bal des Débutantes, hosted at the Shangri-La Hotel on 29 November. Albert looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie as he escorted Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, the goddaughter of the former King Juan Carlos of Spain.

Eulalia stunned in a plunging embellished gown for the evening with a tiara atop her head. She is the daughter of businessman Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón, who is a distant cousin of King Juan Carlos of Spain. Eulalia shared photos ahead of the ball wearing several gorgeous Tony Ward couture gowns in preparation for the ball.

Albert is the eldest son of Lord Nicholas Windsor and his estranged wife, Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis, as well as the grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent. Albert and his brothers Leopold, 16, and Louis, 11, have kept largely out of the public eye growing up. His social outing at Le Bal des Débutantes comes just two months after he celebrated his 18th birthday on September 22. He was also seen alongside his siblings at his late grandmother the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral in September.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Albert Windsor and Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon Albert Windsor made a rare public appearance as he escorted Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon.



© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Albert Windsor and Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon The pair, who both have royal connections, posed for photos together at the ball.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Albert Windsor and Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon Albert and Eulalia joined a starry guest list this year.

Le Bal des Débutantes dates back to 1957, where it was traditionally held at the Paris Opera. While it was used to be for the purpose of finding a husband, the ball was given a modern makeover in 1997 by Ophélie Renouard and has since been repurposed to empower the young women making their societal debut each year.

Royalty at Le Bal des Débutantes

Albert is not the first royal to attend Le Bal des Débutantes. Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, notably made her debut at the ball in 2009. Lady Amelia Windsor attended in 2013. Amelia is also the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews.

Who attended the ball this year

This year's guest list included Carolina Lansing, the granddaughter of world-renowned designer Caroline Herrera, Eugénie of Hohenzoller, daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern, and Almudena Dailly de Orléans, the goddaughter of King Juan Carlos. Also making her debut this year was Bronwyn Vance, the daughter of honorary Academy Award winner, Angela Bassett.

"I love fashion and feeling like a princess, and this seemed like something I would love," Bronwyn told HELLO! Exclusively ahead of the ball. "I also recognized some of the girls who did it years prior and knew if they were doing it, it was a great event."

"Bronwyn has a spirit of graciousness," Angela said. "She is at ease and seeks to put others at ease in whatever situation she finds herself."

Le Bal des Débutantes guest list 2025 Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón is an influencer with a royal connection as she is the daughter of businessman Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón. He is a distant cousin of King Juan Carlos of Spain and the debutante's godfather. Carolina B. Lansing Carolina B. Lansing is the daughter of fashion designer Carolina Herrera. Almudena Dailly de Orléans Almudena Dailly de Orléans is the goddaughter of King Juan Carlos. Eugénie of Hohenzollern Eugénie of Hohenzollern is the daughter of Prince Albert and Princess Natalia of Hohenzollern. Josephine Haas Joséphine Haas’s parents are Sébastien and Claire-Sophie Haas. Sébastien is a lawyer who specialises in film law, and Claire-Sophie is the marketing and communications director for a huge French company. Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany Gabrielle Janssens de Balkany is the granddaughter of Princess Maria Gabriella of Savoy and Robert de Balkany. She is also the great-granddaughter of King Umberto II and Maria José of Italy. Ruby Kemper Ruby Kemper is the granddaughter of Kirk Kerkorian, the former owner of MGM Studios, one of the most renowned film and television companies, now owned by Amazon. Bronwyn Vance Bronwyn Vance is the daughter of actors Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, an honorary Oscar winner. Eliza Lindroth Eliza Lindroth is a descendant of Martin Wiberg, a Swedish inventor who created the first compact machine capable of printing logarithmic tables. Alexandra Moxey Alexandra Moxey is the daughter of the founder of Ultra Records, the label home to artists such as Calvin Harris and David Guetta. Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill is the daughter of the Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, and his second wife, Edla Griffith. Her great-aunt is Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, who served as a lady-in-waiting at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. Eirini Zarifi Eirini Zarifi is the daughter of George Leon Zarifi, a descendant of a banking family from Constantinople, and Anna-Krystyna Zarifi, a descendant of one of the oldest shipping dynasties in Greece. Jillian Chan Jillian Chan is the daughter of Chinese-Thai director Peter Chan and the actress and producer Sandra Ng. Alice Wang Alice Wang is a student of Psychology at Columbia University. Isabelle of Orleans Isabelle de Orleans is the great-granddaughter of Henri d'Orléans and the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Chartres. Reagan Sacks Reagan Sacks' father is David Sacks, who is the chairman of Donald Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a friend of Elon Musk. Her mother, Jacqueline Sacks, is the founder of the wellness brand Saint Haven and a member of the board of directors of the California Pacific Medical Centre. Ella Wadia Ella Wadia's great-great-grandfather was Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Her father, Jehangir Wadia, is an executive at The Wadia Group, and her mother, Celina, is head of the fashion brand C Femme.

The partners of le Bal:

Shangri-La Paris: the hotel venue of le Bal

V MUSE: the jeweler of le BalDenza: the car of le Bal

Laurent-Perrier: the champagne

Dessange Paris: the hairdresser

Château Giscours: the Grand Cru

LuAnFu: the Silk Manufactory

The charities of le Bal:

ARCFA – Association for the Cardiology Research from Fetus to Adult at Hospital Necker-Enfants Malades

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital