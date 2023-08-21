Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sienna Miller pregnant following decision to freeze eggs at 40
Sienna Miller pregnant, expecting baby with boyfriend Oli Green

The Anatomy of a Scandal star is expecting her second baby

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Sienna Miller attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon

Congratulations are in order for Sienna Miller! The actress is pregnant, expecting her second baby.

The star, 41, is currently in a relationship with Oli Green, 26, and showed off her growing bump during a recent vacation in Ibiza, Spain.

She already is a mom to daughter Marlowe, ten, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge; the two were together from 2011 to 2015.

In photos shared by People, Sienna is seen with both a glowing, sun kissed tan and her new belly, wearing a brown bikini while walking around the rocky beach.

The soon-to-be mom-of-two shared last year that she never closed the door on expanding her family, and that she decided to freeze her eggs when she turned 40.

Speaking with Elle UK, she explained she felt "pressure" about kids, and thought: "Should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that," adding: "Which is a really loud noise."

Sienna Miller and Oli Green attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
Sienna and Oli have been dating for almost two years

She continued: "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."

Sienna concluded: "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

Sienna Miller and Oli Green are seen out and about on July 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom© Getty
The pair have been traveling throughout Europe this summer

The expecting mom and her boyfriend Oli, also an actor as well as a model, have been romantically linked since February of last year, and have made several red carpet appearances together and otherwise.

Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Chelsea Factory on February 11, 2023 in New York City© Getty
Sienna's first daughter, Marlowe, is ten

Oli attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, and has since had roles in the 2021 film The Mosquito Coast, plus plus the Zach Braff-directorial A Good Person, a drama starring Zach's ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh.

Sienna previously had a headline-making relationship and engagement to Jude Law, and in 2020, she called off an engagement to writer Lucas Zwirner, who is Head of Content at famed art gallery David Zwirner.

