Sienna Miller pregnant, expecting baby with boyfriend Oli Green

The Anatomy of a Scandal star is expecting her second baby

Congratulations are in order for Sienna Miller! The actress is pregnant, expecting her second baby.

The star, 41, is currently in a relationship with Oli Green, 26, and showed off her growing bump during a recent vacation in Ibiza, Spain.

She already is a mom to daughter Marlowe, ten, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge; the two were together from 2011 to 2015.

In photos shared by People, Sienna is seen with both a glowing, sun kissed tan and her new belly, wearing a brown bikini while walking around the rocky beach.

The soon-to-be mom-of-two shared last year that she never closed the door on expanding her family, and that she decided to freeze her eggs when she turned 40.

Speaking with Elle UK, she explained she felt "pressure" about kids, and thought: "Should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that," adding: "Which is a really loud noise."

© Getty Sienna and Oli have been dating for almost two years

She continued: "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."

Sienna concluded: "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

© Getty The pair have been traveling throughout Europe this summer

The expecting mom and her boyfriend Oli, also an actor as well as a model, have been romantically linked since February of last year, and have made several red carpet appearances together and otherwise.

© Getty Sienna's first daughter, Marlowe, is ten

Oli attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, and has since had roles in the 2021 film The Mosquito Coast, plus plus the Zach Braff-directorial A Good Person, a drama starring Zach's ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh.

Sienna previously had a headline-making relationship and engagement to Jude Law, and in 2020, she called off an engagement to writer Lucas Zwirner, who is Head of Content at famed art gallery David Zwirner.

