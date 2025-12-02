Ryan Reynolds makes rare revelation about son, 2, with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are notoriously private about their four children, James, 10, Inez, nine, Betty, six, and Olin, two.

However, Ryan shared a rare insight into their private life recently when he revealed that their son is a huge fan of the couple's 2011 box-office flop, Green Lantern, which is where he and Blake originally met before they married in 2012.

Appearing at The Wall Street Journal's CMO Council Summit last month, Ryan was asked about a past career failure, which he turned into a learning lesson.

"Creatively speaking, it's hard to say. Someone might say Green Lantern," he said, before adding: "You laugh, but my son, it's his favorite movie and he watches it every [expletive] day."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's love story

Ryan added: "Do you understand the work I've had to do to get to the place where I can just pass by that screen and not go, 'Well, we could have [done that differently]?'"

Reflecting on how the widely panned movie helped him grow professionally, the Deadpool star explained: "But you know, that was a time in my life when I was, 'Yes, sir. No, sir. How high can I jump, sir?'

© Warner Bros. Pictures Ryan said his son Olin's favorite movie is Green Lantern

"You sit there, and you go, 'I have really strong thoughts and opinions on a creative matter,' and someone else on another movie, I remember, made a creative decision, and I thought, 'Well, that's a nail in a coffin that I alone will lie in.'

"And it's true. They don't say, 'This producer's movie flopped,' or 'This director's [movie flopped].'

"That's me. So if I'm going to be on that headline, I'd like to be the architect of my own demise – or success," he continued.

© WireImage Ryan said Green Lantern helped him grow professionally

Ryan also admitted that he uses his "failures" to teach his four kids about life. "My kids, all they see is a winner," he said.

"When I go outside, I get pats in the back, and it's a selfie parade, and I oblige everyone pretty much. My kids only see that. So, I've learned lately to make sure [I am] talking about the failures and how that is literally the base and ingredient for everything else."

© Getty Images Ryan is using his "failures" to teach his four kids about life

Last December, Ryan admitted that he had been concerned about the stark contrast between his and Blake's "working class" upbringing compared to their kids living in "luxury."

While Ryan wants them to have "as normal a life as possible", he tries not to think about the differences between their childhood and his own.

© Getty Images Ryan was concerned about his kids living in 'luxury'

"I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife's childhood," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, 'Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,' or, 'I never would've had this luxury of getting takeout,' or whatever."

© Getty Images Ryan said his kids are 'very much in touch with gratitude'

He added: "Yes, it's different... I realized that that's not really their bag of rocks to carry. They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy.

"Those are the things that I would think [would indicate] we're doing an OK job – if our kids can empathize with other people and other kids."