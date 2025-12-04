Jay-Z is the coolest celebrity dad! Everything he's said about son Sir and daughters Rumi and Blue

Jay-Z, 56, is a proud father-of-three children including Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, eight. He reflected on how proud he was seeing Blue take the stage with Beyoncé because he recalls that she was feeling extremely anxious beforehand. After seeing her confidently perform onstage at the Renaissance Tour, he expressed: "I know her, so I know how nervous she was. I know how frightened she was. What makes me super proud and, like, I still get goosebumps [is] just seeing her walk on stage – just because Blue's been born into this world that she didn't ask [for]. She's been born into a life she didn't ask for," per the special, Jay-Z & Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own.

He acknowledged that growing up famous led his daughter Blue to experience a lot of negativity early. The rapper expressed: "Since she was born, she's been in, like, scrutiny and [the] public eye and everyone having an opinion of, even a little girl, how she keeps her hair." Blue learned that to lean into her skillset and seek validation from within. He shared: "So for her, to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called "My Power," you can't write a better script."

Despite the learning curve and having to adapt to a crowd of 80,000 fans, night after night, Blue committed to the journey and came out on top. He revealed: "She wanted to do it the first night, and we [were] like, 'OK, if this is something you wanna do, you can't just go out there. You gotta go work with the dancers and go work.' And she worked every day and [I] watched her work hard." During an episode of Jay-Z's podcast called Rap Radar, the rapper explained the inspiration behind his twins' names. He revealed: "Rumi is our favorite poet, so that was for our daughter. Sir was just like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

Rumi has been following in her big sister's footsteps by joining their mother and Blue on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour for the sentimental song "Protector." During one of the concerts, Rumi was spotted throwing up Jay-Z's notorious Roc Nation hand symbol while standing next to Beyoncé, as they smiled along. Jay-Z was seen clapping and cheering on Rumi in a fan video, as she relished in her big moment onstage. Besides the family unifying at concerts, the rapper has been seen enjoying hanging out with Blue and Rumi at the 2024 and 2025 Super Bowls, where he was spotted being a supportive dad as he snapped pictures of Blue on the field. Jay-Z has stuck to his plan of being intentional with his children and supporting them.

The performer who grew up fatherless, knew that he would remain consistent in his children lives and revealed: "Being there — that's more important. I mean, we see that. We see that with all these rich socialites. They're crying out for attention; they're hurting for love. I'm not being judgmental — I'm just making an observation. They're crying out for the love that maybe they didn't get at home, and they got everything," per GQ.