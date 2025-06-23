Why Jay-Z joining Beyoncé on tour in Paris is so significant

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z caused quite a stir in Paris, when the rapper joined his wife on stage for her Cowboy Carter tour on June 22, 2025.

The pair performed their hit songs, "Crazy in Love," "Drunk in Love," and a special remix of Beyonce's "Partition" — and the crowd went wild. During Jay-Z's song "[Expletive] in Paris," the rapper switched the lyrics from "just might let you meet Ye," to "just might let you meet Bey."

Onstage the "Empire State of Mind" rapper wore a black hoodie with a black denim romper, and the "Run the World" singer sported a cropped black top, and bedazzled black chaps. The iconic singer posted a picture of the dynamic duo posing together as her main shot for her carousel set, set in Paris.

© Beyoncé/Instagram Beyoncé shared the stage with Jay-Z

Although the A-list couple may have stolen the show in Paris, they shared the attention with Miley Cyrus, who also made a surprise appearance during the tour.

The two power houses took the stage in gold and blinged out costumes, as they shared kisses on the cheek and held hands before they performed their popular song, "II Most Wanted."

Miley wore a gorgeous skin-tight romper with gold sequins throughout, and Beyonce sported a textured gold dress with dangling features, and gold cowboy boots.

© Getty Images Jay-Z performed "Crack in Love" and "Drunk in Love" with Beyonce

In 2014, Beyonce brought out special guest Nicki Minaj in Paris during her On the Run tour, and the two power houses performed the "Flawless Remix" side-by-side.

This isn't the first time that the City of Lights has inspired the couple as artists.

The duo previously shot their music video for "Ape [expletive] in the Louvre Museum for their joint album, The Carters, which dropped in 2018. In fact, the album cover itself features a young couple in front of the museum's most cherished piece, the Mona Lisa.

© Getty Images Jay Z and Beyonce have a special relationship with Paris

Paris also holds a very personal place in the couple's hearts because it is the very place where they got engaged in December 2007 and where their daughter Blue Ivy Carter — now 13 — was conceived.

Jay-Z revealed the intimate information about his daughter in his song "Glory," in which he rapped: "Here are the lyrics, Daddy's little girl/ You don't yet know what swag is/ But you was made in Paris/ And mama woke up the next day/ And shot her album package."

© FilmMagic Their daughter Blue Ivy also performed during the tour

The doting father also revealed in the song: "The most amazing feeling I feel, words can't describe what I'm feeling for real/ Baby, I'll paint the sky Blue/ My greatest creation was you."

Blue may be a pro dancer now on the Cowboy Carter tour; however, she made her debut appearance on Beyonce's Renaissance tour in 2023 in Paris. She danced along to the popular songs, "My Power" and "Black Parade," which are songs by Beyonce, off of "The Lion King: The Gift" album.