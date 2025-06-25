Beyoncé and Jay-Z joined by another family member during special Paris outing during tour break

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have gotten all the media's attention at the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring 2026 fashion show in Paris; however, the pair was enjoying a family outing with their nephew Julez Smith, 20, on June 24, 2025.

The "Crazy in Love" hitmakers entered the venue hand-in-hand, as Beyoncé sported a denim-on-denim look, with a brown cowboy hat and a textured brown coat, and Jay-Z rocked a white t-shirt under a black leather jacket, black denim pants and black sunglasses.

Julez, who is the son of Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, was right behind the power couple with their entourage. He wore light blue jeans, a textured grey jacket and he completed the look with black shoes, and a sleek man bun.

© Getty Images Beyoncé and Jay-Z are pictured with Julez Smith walking behind them at the Louis Vuitton fashion show

Their nephew isn't new to the fashion world. In fact, he is a model who is represented by Next modeling agency. The young prodigy has walked in countless fashion shows including Kid Super, Jil Sander and Off-White.

When Julez walked for Luar in February 2024 during New York Fashion Week, Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles attended the show to give support.

© Getty Images Julez Smith is signed to modeling agency, Next

Yesterday, on June 24, the family celebrated Solange's 39th birthday behind-the-scenes. Julez took to his social media page to pay tribute to his mother and the doting son posted a carousel set of wholesome pictures of the two embracing and captioned it: "My Whole Heart. Her Birthday Is Today but We Celebrate Her Every day. Love You More Than Life."

Solange lovingly commented: "My greatest gift. I love you more than words can express." Tina reposted their picture together and captioned: "This sums up my babies. Happy Birthday my baby Solange and love to her baby Julez."

© Getty Images Solange recently celebrated her 39th birthday

On top of attending Paris Fashion Week, it's been a busy week for Beyoncé and Jay-Z in Paris. Jay-Z was one of the surprise guests on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour, on June 22, 2025.

The duo took the stage to perform their famous hits, "Crazy in Love," "Drunk in Love," and a remix of Beyoncé's "Partition." During the rapper's solo performance of "[Expletive] in Paris" he changed the famous lyrics, "just might let you meet Ye," to "just might let you meet Bey."

© Instagram Beyoncé performed onstage with Jay-Z and Miley Cyrus on her Cowboy Carter tour in Paris

The other special guest featured on the tour was Miley Cyrus, who kissed Beyoncé on the cheek and held her hand before belting out their song "II Most Wanted" together.

Beyoncé has previously invited Nicki Minaj onstage in 2014, during her On the Run tour and the powerhouses performed "Flawless Remix" side-by-side. The couple also shot their hit music video, "Ape [expletive]" in the famous Louvre Museum.

Paris has not only served as artistic inspiration for the couple, but the City of Lights has a very sentimental place in their hearts.

The A-list couple got engaged in Paris and their daughter Blue Ivy, now 13, was also conceived there. Blue Ivy made her debut as one of the dancers during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour in 2023 in the charming city.