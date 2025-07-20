Jay-Z's quiet support for daughter Blue Ivy that proves he's her biggest cheerleader

Jay-Z is a devoted dad and has often spoken out about his priorities as a parent in interviews.

And while the rapper has been quietly showing his support for Beyoncé every night by attending every concert, along with her mom Tina Knowles and other close friends and family members, he's also been cheering on daughter Blue Ivy, 13, at every given chance.

This is by wearing a new favorite item of clothing to many public appearances, including to the Fanatics Fest in New York City on June 20.

While being interviewed by a young boy called Elijah Bloom for CollX, Jay was filmed on the red carpet, dressed in a blue T-shirt with Blue Ivy's face emblazoned across it.

The T-shirt also had the phrase 'Deja Blue', a play on Beyoncé's hit song that Blue performs to on tour.

© Amy Sussman Jay-Z is such a big supporter of Blue Ivy

Jay previously opened up about his pride for his oldest daughter while chatting to Gayle King in 2023. "What makes me super proud and, like, I still get goosebumps just seeing her walk on stage – just because Blue's been born into this world that she didn't ask (for).

"She's been born into a life she didn't ask for," he explained.

© Getty Images Jay-Z with Beyoncé during Blue's big moment back in December

Jay continued: "Since she was born, she's been in, like, scrutiny and (the) public eye and everyone having an opinion of, even a little girl, how she keeps her hair. So for her, to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called 'My Power,' you can't write a better script."

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Jay-Z loves being a dad - pictured with daughters Blue and Rumi

Blue has been stealing the show during the Cowboy Carter tour, with many fans nicknaming her Manager Blue. She's been seen sweetly keeping her younger sister Rumi, eight, in line and nodding approvingly to her mom's performances during the ongoing tour.

While she's showing a lot of talent, there's every chance Blue may not decide to go into show business in the future. Her grandmother Tina previously admitted she hopes that she decides to take a different path as she knows firsthand just how difficult it can be forging out a career in the public eye.

© HELLO! A photo of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter shared on stage during the Cowboy Carter Tour in New York

However, if Blue does decide to, her family will be there every step of the way. She told Extra: "My wish for her is that I wish that she would do something else. I hope that she doesn't go into entertainment.

"I think it's a huge sacrifice. It's a huge sacrifice on your life. But if she chooses to do it, I'm going be right up front screaming and cheering. But hopefully she'll choose something else, but what I do know? And that's why her mom let her do it, is because she got her confidence there. And it's beautiful to see."