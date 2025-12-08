Exclusive: Will Ferrell's oldest sons spill beans on family's unique holiday tradition with Elf star dad

Will Ferrell's children Magnus and Mattias Ferrell have opened up about a unique holiday tradition. The duo has revealed their unexpected bonding experience exclusively with HELLO! at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert on December 5, 2025.

Being that Will iconically portrayed Buddy in the hilarious Christmas movie Elf, he takes every opportunity to make sure his children are fans of it. Magnus revealed: "So our dad will lock us in a room and make us watch Elf. Mattias added: "I can chime in, by the way… So the rule of the family tradition is as soon as December hits, every night, until we can get it right, we have to watch Elf in a room, and he won't let us out until we can… give a summary of the film." Magnus concluded: "Unless he won't let us out of the room." In the hit movie which came out in 2003, Buddy, who happens to be a human, is raised by Santa's elves and sets out on a mission to find his biological father in New York City.

The actor has three sons with his wife Viveca Paulin, including Magnus, 21, Mattias, 18 and Axel, 15. The oldest sibling Magnus actually got his name for a special reason. Will shared on SNL: "My wife was born in Sweden, and we loved the idea of a Scandinavian name. I've gotten a lot of flack: 'What kind of ego do you have to have to name your child the great one?' That is not it at all." Will shared that his son has a great sense of humor like him, and recalled that during his yearbook photoshoot, he wore another student's glasses in the picture to come off as more serious.

Magnus plays the piano and has a band with his two friends. In 2022, during the band's first show in San Diego, Will took the stage by playing the cowbell, which was a tribute to his popular SNL skit that took place over two decades ago. He studies at the University of Southern California and has even served as a fraternity DJ during the school's Trojan Family Weekend.

Will opened up about how his son Mattias got his name and said: "Mattias means one who eats fire. No, I don't know what it means. It's a very popular name in Sweden," per The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Turns out it also means "gift of God." Mattias also has a knack for comedy like his father. Besides that, he's drawn to sports and Will and Viveca have even coached his soccer team together.

Axel also has a passion for comedy and he, along with his brothers, pick out a fun costume for Will to wear each Halloween. One year, they comically made Will wear a poop emoji costume, and being that Will is a comedian, he's always a great sport for all their hilarious moments.