Exclusive: Jessica Alba reveals how her three children have put their stamp on family home

Jessica Alba has revealed her eldest daughter Honor, 16, is taking design inspiration from Y2K millennials, covering her bedroom walls in posters, plus polaroids and artwork.

Jessica, the host of Roku Channel's Honest Renovations, told HELLO! exclusively that although she tries to set boundaries in the family home, her three children have put their own stamp on the house, and especially in their own bedrooms.

Jessica and Honor attend the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros

"My kids are now at the age, especially the older ones, where they do have a say in how their room looks," said Jessica.

"It's never gonna be as tidy as I want it to but I have to let that go! My oldest, especially, loves stuff all over the walls. We recently put in new carpet in their rooms... we basically took all the furniture out of the kids' rooms, and my daughter's room still looked messy. I was like, 'How is this even possible? How does her room look cluttered and messy?'

"But it was all the stuff on the walls, and I just have to let it go. She draws so a lot of it is a mix of posters, and then her own artwork and then fake vines and twinkle lights and the lights that go all the way around [the room]... What is not on her wall?"

Watch trailer for Honest Renovations season two

But for Jessica, that impromptu design choice is part of "allowing their personalities to shine," adding: "That, to me, is more important, just letting them feel like they can fully express themselves."

Jessica is mom to Honor, 16, 13-year-old Haven and son Hayes, six, whom she welcomed with husband Cash Warren – and although she suggests shared family space is an important place to restrict their freedoms, she joked: "My son is the only one who really does not care and his monster trucks and his hot wheels are everywhere. We have the baskets for [Hayes] to put it away and they're just always everywhere!"

© Instagram Jessica Alba (right) poses for a selfie with (right to left) son Hayes, daughter Honor, husband Cash, and daughter Haven

The 43-year-old businesswoman and TV personality co-hosts Honest Renovations with good friend Lizzy Mathis, also a mom-of-three. The series sees the pair surprise parents with renovations "that take their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous," while also sharing their own insights into the difficulties of raising children and building a family home that suits all.

In one episode in season two, they work on a multi-generational home and the pair both became emotional, sharing how it recalled their own experiences of being raised by extended family.

© Roku Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis host Honest Renovations

But for Jessica and Lizzy, although their children are friends – they met on the school playground – their time on Honest Renovations is just for them.

"This is really our way to be away from our family!" laughed Lizzy.

"This is where we get to hang out! I think for us, we are actually very good about incorporating our families into our career life, which is beautiful and wonderful. I think it's always amazing for our kids to see us in this light, and they love it. They love those moments.

"But for this show, it is important for us to focus on the families when we're there, and as fun as it is to have our families around, our kids are still our kids and they want our attention and they want things from us so when we are on set and with this show, we are fully 100% focused on that."

Honest Renovations stars Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis

That includes learning from season one, and ensuring that for season two they were "more prepared so that we can get the most out of the time we have with the families and on the renovation".

"The other thing we learned was really being able to show a little bit more diversity in the types of families that we feature, everything from a single mom to a multigenerational family, to a family that has a child with different needs, to a family that's going through an illness," said Jessica.

"Being able to really show these different pivotal moments in people's lives and being able to show up for them, and to give them a renovation that meets their needs, was big for us."

