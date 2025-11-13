Netflix's 'wild' 10-part series forced to take break after A-list actor suffers injury – report

Netflix has allegedly stopped filming on its upcoming golfing series after it was reported that lead actor Will Ferrell had been injured in an off-set accident. TMZ claims that Will, 58, picked up a minor injury away from filming and while the injury isn't considered to be serious, it's still enough of an issue that the star was unable to film scenes, that were due to be shot at the Bicycle Casino in Los Angeles, for the upcoming 10-part series.

Will's new series

Despite being announced by Netflix on 19 April 2023, Will's new ten-part show remains untitled and is without an official release date. The upcoming comedy series will see the Elf actor starring as Lonnie 'The Hawk' Hawkins, "a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA Tour". Will is executively producing the series, alongside Jessica Elbaum's Gloria Sanchez Productions and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street Productions.

Further casting was revealed for the new series in August. Joining Will in the show will be Molly Shannon (Only Murders in the Building), as Stacy, Lonnie's foul-mouthed ex-wife; Jimmy Tatro (22 Jump Street), as Lance, Lonnie's son and pro golfer; and Fortune Feimster (The L Word: Generation Q), as Sam, Lance's new caddie.

They're joined by Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), as Anton, a boardmember of the PGA; Katelyn Tarver (Big Time Rush), as Natalie, a social media influencer and Lance's fiancée and David Hornsby (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia), as Radford, Stacy's new love interest. In September, it was confirmed that Luke Wilson (Legally Blonde) had joined the cast as a rival pro golfer to Lonnie.

Will has worked with many of his co-stars in this new series on several occasions. The star has worked with Luke on comedy projects including Old School, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and The Wendell Baker Story. Meanwhile, stars like Molly and Chris have appeared in aburdist comedies like SNL and 30 Rock, meaning the style of humour expected from a Will Ferrell project will carry over.

Will Ferrell on Netflix

© Netflix Will has had several popular series on Netflix

The Barbie star has a rich history with Netflix, having released several films on the platform, including Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, No Good Deed and Will & Harper, the latter of which won a Peabody Award and focused on a 17-day road trip with Will and his long-term collaborator, Harper Steele, who had recently completed a gender transition.

