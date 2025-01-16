Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Will Ferrell's lookalike son Magnus, 20, reveals 'bizarre' antics at family home
Will Ferrell

The Elf actor shares three sons with his wife Viveca Paulin

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
With a dad like Will Ferrell, his kids have plenty of stories to tell.

This week, it was his eldest son Magnus' turn, as he went on the podcast Lightweights and opened up about what his home life is like with his famous dad.

In addition to Magnus, who is a student at the University of Southern California, the Talladega Nights actor is also a dad to sons Mattias, 18, and Axel, 14, who he shares with his wife Viveca Paulin, who he married in 2000.

Speaking with podcast host Joe Vulpis, Magnus dished on who has been the "craziest" person to come over for dinner at the Ferrell home, and told a hilarious story about John C. Reilly, Will's co-star in Step Brothers.

"It's kind of a bizarre story, it wasn't really family dinner it was more like a — I don't know we were doing a Christmas thing where we had friends and family," he first said, adding: "John C. Reilly was there, and at one point it was pretty normal, and [then] at one point he started singing opera, just performing opera songs."

He further shared: "It was like the most amazing thing, it was bizarre but then it was like, 'Wait this is so funny.'"

Actor Will Ferrell (L) and Viveca Paulin-Ferrell attend LACMA's 50th Anniversary Gala sponsored by Christie's at LACMA on April 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Will and his wife have been married since 2000

Then asked whether he was allowed to watch some of his dad's more raunchy movies, Magnus said: "Not until I was older, like there are still some movies that I haven't seen yet, just because I haven't seen them. Like I haven't seen Blades of Glory, which I think is kind of a crime."

He did note however that of the ones he has seen, Step Brothers, which came out when he was about four years old, is one of his favorites.

Will Ferrell and his oldest son Magnus© Getty Images
The actor with Magnus at the Barbie premiere

Also asked if he ever gets embarrassed by anything his dad does, he was quick to confirm: "Yeah definitely."

Will Ferrell and his wife with their two oldest children© Getty Images
With his two oldest childen

Giving an example, he recalled a time during quarantine, presumably April 2020, when his mom woke him up on Easter Sunday telling him there was something he needed to see, and the kids proceeded to do an egg hunt.

Will Ferrell has the full support of his family © Getty Images
The Ferrell family in 2015

He then shared: "I look outside and there's just this guy in a weird Easter Bunny costume, and he's just like trotting around, kind of bizarre, making this weird face and he's singing this Easter Bunny song."

"It [was] him dressed up in this weird Easter Bunny costume, running around … just bizarre," he ultimately revealed, adding: "Just like that, he's someone who has no shame, like social anxiety is afraid of him."

