Will Ferrell's lookalike son Magnus, 20, reveals 'bizarre' antics at family home

With a dad like Will Ferrell, his kids have plenty of stories to tell.

This week, it was his eldest son Magnus' turn, as he went on the podcast Lightweights and opened up about what his home life is like with his famous dad.

In addition to Magnus, who is a student at the University of Southern California, the Talladega Nights actor is also a dad to sons Mattias, 18, and Axel, 14, who he shares with his wife Viveca Paulin, who he married in 2000.

Speaking with podcast host Joe Vulpis, Magnus dished on who has been the "craziest" person to come over for dinner at the Ferrell home, and told a hilarious story about John C. Reilly, Will's co-star in Step Brothers.

"It's kind of a bizarre story, it wasn't really family dinner it was more like a — I don't know we were doing a Christmas thing where we had friends and family," he first said, adding: "John C. Reilly was there, and at one point it was pretty normal, and [then] at one point he started singing opera, just performing opera songs."

He further shared: "It was like the most amazing thing, it was bizarre but then it was like, 'Wait this is so funny.'"

Then asked whether he was allowed to watch some of his dad's more raunchy movies, Magnus said: "Not until I was older, like there are still some movies that I haven't seen yet, just because I haven't seen them. Like I haven't seen Blades of Glory, which I think is kind of a crime."

He did note however that of the ones he has seen, Step Brothers, which came out when he was about four years old, is one of his favorites.

Also asked if he ever gets embarrassed by anything his dad does, he was quick to confirm: "Yeah definitely."

Giving an example, he recalled a time during quarantine, presumably April 2020, when his mom woke him up on Easter Sunday telling him there was something he needed to see, and the kids proceeded to do an egg hunt.

He then shared: "I look outside and there's just this guy in a weird Easter Bunny costume, and he's just like trotting around, kind of bizarre, making this weird face and he's singing this Easter Bunny song."

"It [was] him dressed up in this weird Easter Bunny costume, running around … just bizarre," he ultimately revealed, adding: "Just like that, he's someone who has no shame, like social anxiety is afraid of him."