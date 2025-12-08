Jamie Oliver's 70-acre home is so posh that it has its own walled garden

When Jamie Oliver isn't busy cooking up a storm in the kitchen, he's spending time at his posh 70-acre family home in Essex with his wife and five children. The celebrity chef and his family moved from North London to their new home, Spains Hall, in 2019. Over the years, Jamie has shared glimpses of the sprawling family estate - which is so fancy it even has its own walled garden.

The £6 million property boasts a six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, great hall, converted stables and of course, a massive kitchen perfect for Jamie to work his cooking magic, on 70 acres of land. The dreamy kitchen was even used to film the chef's cooking show, Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, during the pandemic, and is once again the backdrop for his upcoming holiday special, Jamie's Cook-Ahead Christmas.

Jamie lives at the estate with his wife, Juliette 'Jools' Norton and their five children: Poppy, 23, Daisy, 22, Petal, 16, Buddy, 14, and nine-year-old River. "Home is a little village in Essex called Finchingfield. It's a beautiful little place and somewhere I used to take Jools for dates when we were younger," the chef once told ES Magazine about the family home, revealing they decided to move from the city after the pandemic.

Here's a look at the chef's property - in particular, the incredible walled garden where Jamie grows his own vegetables to cook.

A lush walled garden

© Photo: Instagram The walled garden is the perfect spot to enjoy a family meal. The chef shared this wholesome photo of the Oliver family tucking into one of his meals made on his cooking show, Keep Cooking: Family Favourites. Between good hearty food and a lush green background, what more could you want for lunch?

© Instagram/ jamieoliver The walled garden is lined with plants, which he's shown in occasional photos posted to his social media. Here, you can spot the greenery in the background in a picture he posted back in July 2025 with his wife Jools and their daughter, Poppy Honey Oliver. "It's always a good weekend when your older kids who've flown the nest come back 'home home' for the weekend," he wrote on Instagram to celebrate his daughter being back at their Essex family home.

© Instagram Jamie has made it clear the family love picking pumpkins in time for Halloween. In one photo posted to his Instagram, the chef shared his daughter Petal sitting outside in the garden while they enjoyed some quality cooking time - you can spot the pumpkins stuffed in a basket in the background. "Getting ready for Halloween with my gang big love everyone," Jamie wrote.

© Instagram The garden is even the perfect sanctuary for the chef's four-legged companion. Jamie shared a photo to his Instagram in 2024 of the family dog, Lily, meandering around the garden. Look at all those beautiful flowers!

More of the outdoor space

© Instagram The outdoor space is quite incredible. Jamie's wife Jools shared this rare photo on Instagram of their kids, River and Petal, out in the courtyard area. Jamie's even got a lemon tree which you can peek in the background.

The kitchen - where all the magic happens

© Instagram You can of course check out Jamie's kitchen on his cooking shows, but the chef has also shared sneak peeks at the family's everyday living in the kitchen to his social media. Pictured is his son, Buddy Oliver, sitting in the kitchen with a view of the walled garden outside the window behind him.

© Instagram Jamie's kids are growing up to be chefs themselves it seems. Here's a photo of his two kids, Petal and Buddy, cooking together in the family kitchen - and would you look at those smiles! They've clearly got their dad's love for cooking.

A big family dining table

© Instagram/ jamieoliver To go with their incredible kitchen, the Oliver family have a spacious dining room table to enjoy their dad's home-cooked meals. Jamie shared this wholesome photo of his sons enjoying his cooking. "I asked them what they wanted for tea tonight...toad in the hole for the boys it is," he wrote on Instagram.