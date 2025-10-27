Jamie Oliver's son River is almost as tall as mum Jools as he dances in cowboy boots

Jamie Oliver's nine-year-old son, River Rocket Blue Dallas, showed off his recent growth spurt during an autumnal day out to the pumpkin patch. The youngest of the celebrity chef's five children, he shares with his wife, Jools Oliver, 50, stood next to the former model and almost reached her shoulder. Sharing the adorable family snap to his Instagram Stories, Jamie, also 50, documented the family's trip to Cammas Hall's famous Halloween pumpkin patch in Hatfield Broad Oak in Essex, close to where the star lives.

In the picture, River could be seen wearing a pair of brown leather cowboy boots, some striped blue denim dungarees and a long-sleeved white top underneath. He was chatting with his mum, Jules, who had his blue and rainbow-striped coat in her arms and was wearing a casual outfit for her day at the farm. Jules had on a khaki-coloured jacket with a white fur trim around the neckline and a pair of navy baggy trousers with some khaki boots.

Next to her, the couple's first son, Buddy Bear Maurice, 14, stood behind his sister Daisy Boo Pamela, 22, in a navy blue zip-up jacket with a bright yellow hood and some white jeans. His sister, and the second-oldest Oliver child, was dancing in the forefront of the picture, pulling a funny expression and posing for her dad. She wore striped blue and white jeans and an all-navy zip-up jacket for their stroll around the farm, and let her dark hair hang loose around her shoulders.

Alongside the image, Jamie penned a note to his followers that said: "Daisy expressing pumpkin through dance!" Earlier on, the famous restaurateur shared a picture of himself and his wife standing arm in arm as he explained the reason behind the trip to the local farm. He typed: "A little weekend wander with the gang @cammashall pumpkin galore!!"

© Instagram Jamie Oliver snapped a picture of his kids and wife Jools during an outing to the farm

Keeping up with the Olivers

Since tying the knot in June 2000, Jamie and Jools have welcomed five children together, completing their family of seven. Their firstborn was daughter Poppy Honey Rose, now 23, in 2002, who was closely followed by sister Daisy in April 2003. After a break of almost six years, the couple announced they were expecting another little girl, Petal Blossom Rainbow, 16, who arrived in April 2009.

© Instagram He shared an image of himself with his wife Jools from the same trip

One year later, Jamie and Jools' first son, Buddy, was born in September 2010, and their fifth and final child, River, came along in August 2016. Speaking about fatherhood and learning to adapt to the age ranges in his family, Jamie previously told HELLO!: "We do still have that buzz that comes with the rhythm of school and family life with the younger three. The two older girls might have left home, but we still speak every day, and they come back a lot, so we’re never a smaller team for long."

© Instagram Jamie and Jools have five children

He added: "With less of us at home, it’s slightly less chaotic, but I’m not going to lie and say it’s quieter. You do miss that noise. You miss them. I know Jools really feels it." The celebrity chef is extremely close to each of his children and also opened up to HELLO! about the family's journey with neurodiversity. He explained: "Looking at how neurodiversity showed up within the family has only ever been helpful. Knowing how each other’s brains work can only give you a better understanding of where people are coming from and what they might need to get through the day in the best way and, ultimately, how you can support each other to thrive."