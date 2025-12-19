Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter copies cousins George, Charlotte and Louis with magical Lapland visit

Lady Kitty Spencer, the daughter of Earl Charles Spencer and niece of the late Princess Diana, treated her little daughter, Athena, to an exciting festive trip, taking a leaf out of the Prince and Princess of Wales' holiday guide.

The 34-year-old shared a series of snapshots to her Instagram story this week, giving her followers a glimpse into her little getaway with Athena, to one of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' favourite staycations: Lapland UK.

© Instagram Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter, Athena, walking around Lapland UK

Taking to her Instagram stories, the older sister of Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer posted a series of photos showing her two-year-old trotting around the attraction, walking through snow-covered trees and peeking inside grottos. As Lady Kitty is understandably very protective of her daughter's privacy, she only shows the back of her head on social media.

Thanks to its snow-covered forest scenery, reindeer, toy factory, shops, and chance to meet Santa himself, it's become a phenomenon with families across the country every year, so it's no surprise that the royals and aristocrats have given in to the hype! In her warm pink puffer, matching bobble beanie, and burgundy trousers, the two-year-old looked so cute toddling around the festive paradise

Athena and Lady Kitty have been having quite the busy festive season together, with the aristocrat taking to Instagram earlier in the week, on Monday evening, to share pictures of little Athena looking at a wonderfully decorated Christmas tree. The two-year-old is having a delightful series of festive adventures!

Prince William and Princess Kate's love for Lapland

In late December 2022, Prince William and the Princess of Wales were seen bringing their three children to the Ascot-based festive spot, accompanied by their Norland nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also reportedly seen carrying matching plush toys after their visit to the factory, bringing away their very own Lepi the Snow Leopard, after having helped to make the stuffed animals.

What is Lapland UK?

An incredibly popular family attraction, located in Ascot, Lapland UK has become one of the staple Christmas events in the country since it first opened in 2007.

The immersive experience invites children to travel through a forest and embark on a festive journey, and they get the chance to bring away a few mementoes, such as stuffed animals or the famous personalised invitation box. I remember going sixteen years ago, and I still have my husky, whom I named Henry – and who isn't in the best condition anymore, unfortunately – from the visit.

If you've been inspired by Lady Kitty's trip, and you're thinking about going next year, you'll have to be fast. Tickets typically go on sale in March, and this year reportedly sold out in record time, and prices varied between £60 and £150, depending on the dates. If you want a better chance of getting a few, you'll need to register for their 'priority window' mailing list in January.