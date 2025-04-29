Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena has the longest hair in unseen photos from private family album

Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter Athena couldn't be more adorable and in honour of her second birthday on Tuesday, her aunt, Lady Amelia Spencer, shared the most gorgeous photos of her little girl.

Taking to her Instagram account, Amelia shared a slew of precious never-before-seen photos of her niece which showed off Athena's gorgeous blonde hair. One sweet snap also showed a singular ringlet at the bottom of her platinum tresses.

Captioning the post, Kitty penned: "Happy 2nd birthday to my mini me I love you with all my heart, Athena you are our world! @kitty.spencer thank you for my bestie."

The post unsurprisingly went down a treat with Amelia's followers who rushed in to share their thoughts.

"So precious happy birthday little Athena," one fan penned. A second added: "It is always good to be around these little ones." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Pure love."

Other moments in the photo dump showed Athena and her proud auntie cuddling up whilst enjoying a film together, having a snuggle in matching white outfits as well as the most beautiful photo of Athena wearing an Easter dress complete with bunny ears and a tail.

Athena's incredibly close bond with her aunties

If one thing is for sure, it's that Athena has the most incredible bond with her aunts, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, something her proud mum Kitty previously gushed about.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Athena has an incredibly close bond with Amelia and Eliza

She told Tatler: "[Athena] is very outdoorsy and like a spinning top," she revealed, before adding: "She certainly has two doting, laughing aunts, who say they are 'steering her in our direction'.

Kitty continued: "She's very similar to the twins. It's so funny…. So cool for her when she has these two aunts that come bursting through the door. I don't think she thinks there's an age gap… So there's actually a triplet there for them. When the girls are on the phone and she doesn't want them to go, she pulls out her whole repertoire of tricks."

Welcoming Athena

Kitty, who shares her little girl with her husband Michael Lewis, is notoriously private about her personal life, but confirmed that she had become a mother in a post shared to social media in 2024.

She wrote: "It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

Weeks later in June, Kitty revealed her little girl's beautiful name via Instagram. Alongside a heartwarming back-and-white image that showed Kitty sweetly kissing her daughter's head, the mother-of-one wrote: "Athena watching the world go by."