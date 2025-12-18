James Middleton's son Inigo looks so grown-up in rare footage

James Middleton's son Inigo has been growing up away from the spotlight, but the father-of-one has given fans the occasional glimpse into his young boy's life.

On Thursday, he melted hearts with the cutest video of Inigo decorating the Christmas tree with plenty of dog ornaments. However, as you can see in the video above, the process ended up being a slow one due to the youngster's tendency to show the family's pet dogs the ornament before placing it on the tree and then hugging the canine.

The adorable scene was set to the tune of Michael Buble's It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas, and in his caption, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales wrote: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Decorating the tree took a little longer this year… Inigo insisted on introducing every ornament to the dogs first, complete with a kiss or cuddle. Needless to say… there are a lot of dog decorations on our tree!"

Fans found the moment incredibly sweet, as one said: "So sweet – especially the little pat on his doggie's head!" and a second enthused: "This is just precious, James! A child at Christmas who loves dogs is just the best! Thank you for sharing your babies!! Merry Christmas."

© Instagram James decorated the tree

A third posted: "Looks like he loves the dogs as much as you do - perfect!" and a fourth added: "OMG, Inigo has grown into a big boy! Time flies so fast!"

Meanwhile, a fifth sweetly suggested: "Send it to Aunt Catherine, and she'll appreciate it and invite you to decorate her Christmas tree next year."

Bond with Inigo

James and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, a financial analyst, welcomed their son on 21 September 2023. Confirming the arrival, the father-of-one said: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks, but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy. No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

© Instagram Inigo is close to the family's dogs

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of his son's first birthday last year, James said: "No matter how much people say to you about how wonderful it is, or how it will change your life, nothing can ever prepare you for that experience of seeing a little baby that's yours arrive. It unlocks something in your heart that you didn't know was there."

On his son's special day this year, James shared photos of Inigo and said: "Happy Birthday Inigo. We love you as much as you love Mabel… and that is a lot. And Ella is saying hello today too." The nod to Ella was a reference to the rainbow in the background of the photo when mentioning 'Ella', who was his late pet cocker spaniel who passed away in January 2023.