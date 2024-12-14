Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer shares sweet insight into rarely-seen daughter's Christmas
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer shares sweet insight into rarely-seen daughter's Christmas
Kitty Spencer in pink one shoulder dress© Getty

Lady Kitty Spencer shares sweet insight into rarely-seen daughter Athena's Christmas

The late Princess of Wales' niece welcomed her little one this year  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Followers of Lady Kitty Spencer revel in her slew of incredible outfits on outings with her sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza but on Saturday, the model shared a rare insight into Christmas with her nine-month-old daughter Athena whom she keeps away from the spotlight.

Princess Diana's niece, 33, took to Instagram to share a photo of her little tot in a rosy pink babygrow surrounded by soft toys courtesy of It-girl brand Jellycat which has gone viral this year.

soft toys on floor with baby © Instagram
Lady Kitty shared the sweet toys her daughter loves at Christmas

Earl Charles Spencer's daughter has chosen to keep the majority of her motherhood journey private. Lady Kitty, whose birth name is Catherine, surprised fans by announcing that she had welcomed a bundle of joy earlier this year with a tribute to her daughter on Mother's Day.

"It's the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today," wrote the doting mother who kept her pregnancy a secret.

Lady Kitty Spencer dazzled in a golden ball gown© Getty
Lady Kitty Spencer is a mother of one

Prince William's cousin kept her daughter's name a secret until July when she posted a black and white photo with the little girl in a summer dress looking out of a window. "Athena watching the world go by," Kitty wrote.

Doting parents

The fashionista shares her daughter with her husband of three years, Michael Lewis. She met her millionaire beau, 65, in 2018 via mutual friends supporting charities championed by MP Liam Fox.

The pair announced their engagement in January 2020 before tying the knot at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy in July 2021. 

The bride looked simply breathtaking in a lace Dolce and Gabbana gown with a high neck, padded shoulders, and long sleeves - a fitting choice for the fashion house's ambassador.

The couple were surrounded by loved ones on their special day, including model and UN ambassador Sabrina Elba, singer Pixie Lott, and fashion mogul Jade Holland Cooper.

The couple are raising their little one from their London mansion, reported by Tatler to be worth £19 million.

