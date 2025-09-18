Priscilla Presley sets the record straight on 'feud' with granddaughter Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley has set the record straight about her relationship with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, after the two were embroiled in a legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate, which Riley became the sole trustee of following her mother's death on January 12, 2023. Priscilla and Riley were reportedly feuding over Lisa Marie's will and weren't on "good terms" after Priscilla contested an amendment her daughter made to her will in 2016, which made Riley, as opposed to her grandmother and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, the sole trustee of The Promenade Trust.

However, in a new interview, Priscilla said their apparent estrangement couldn't be further from the truth. Appearing in a clip from an interview with People on Good Morning America on Thursday, Priscilla cleared up the rumors and dismissed the idea of a feud over Lisa Marie's will. "Riley and I never had a problem; we're very close," she stated. "Love her babies, I know we support each other, so I'm happy for her, very much," Priscilla added.

Priscilla and Barry had been co-trustees since 2010, but in 2016, they were removed in favor of Riley and her late brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, a decision Priscilla has previously stated she was not aware of. In May 2023, Priscilla and Riley came to an agreement over Lisa Marie's will.

During a court hearing in Los Angeles, Priscilla's attorney Ronson J. Shamoun told Judge Lynn Scaduto: "The parties would like to report that they've reached a settlement." Details of the settlement were not disclosed, and the attorneys for both parties said they plan to file a motion to seal the settlement agreement. Per CNN: "The judge asked for the settlement and the motion to seal to be filed by June 12 and set another hearing in the case for August 4."

Outside of the courthouse, CNN reported Priscilla's attorney said: "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future," and Justin Gold, Riley's attorney, told the outlet: "She is very content."

In May 2023, during a conversation with Sofia Coppola for the Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the release of their Priscilla movie, she also shut down reports of a family feud: "Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter. Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity.

"This is private, and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing. In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight," she added. "We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her."

Riley also acknowledged feud reports in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy. She was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."