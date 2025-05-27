Inside Kim Kardashian's son Psalm West's over-the-top 6th birthday party

The Kardashians are known for a lot – beauty, business, and reality TV – but one thing they always excel at is a party. And this weekend was no different. Kim Kardashian, 43, threw a sixth birthday party for her son Psalm, and from the looks of it, it was every kid's dream.

The SKIMS founder and mom of four posted photos to Instagram of Psalm's Deadpool themed party. He dressed as the super hero. In the post, Kim shared scenes from the day - like her and Psalm shooting basketballs at the pop-a-shot, him smiling next to his Deadpool/Wolverine cake, and him doing flips.

In attendance were Psalm's siblings, North, 11, Saint, 9, and Chicago, 7, as well as aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner, and cousins True, 7, Dream, 8, and Tatum, 2. Noticeably absent was Psalm's father, Kanye West, 46. Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in 2022. While the two continue to co-parent their children, Kanye’s recent controversies and marriage to Bianca Censori have kept him at arm’s length from many public family events.

© Instagram The Kardashian-Jenners love a party

Kim is open about the challenges of raising four children as a single mom, especially while juggling her growing legal career, multiple businesses, and filming schedule. In recent interviews, she's spoken candidly about how structure and patience are key to her parenting style. "There are nights I cry myself to sleep," she admitted on an episode of The Kardashians. "Parenting is really hard. But I just take it one day at a time."

© Instagram Kim graduated from law school after studying for six years under a San Francisco firm

Season 5 of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu in May 2024, continues to give viewers a glimpse into Kim's world. From law school study sessions to motherhood to red carpet moments, fans see how she balances it all. In a 2023 episode of the reality television show, Kim got emotional reflecting on how fast her kids are growing and how she hopes to keep them grounded despite their famous last name.

"I just want my kids to be kind and to be good people," she said. "That's really what I focus on – more than anything they'll ever achieve."

© Instagram Kim and her kids posing for a selfie

Alongside her parenting journey, Kim's love life also makes headlines. Since her high-profile split from Pete Davidson in 2022, she’s kept things relatively quiet. While there have been rumors of new romances, Kim has focused largely on herself, her family, and her legal ambitions. Just last week, she celebrated graduating from law school. She marked the culmination of years of studying and passing the baby bar exam. Kim threw herself a backyard graduation party, complete with a cap and gown.

Despite the spotlight, Kim continues to prioritize creating meaningful moments for her kids. From dressing up in theme for birthdays to spending one-on-one time with each child, she's made it clear that motherhood is at the center of her world.

© Instagram Psalm loved his birthday cake

Psalm's birthday wasn't just a party. It was a reminder that even in the spotlight, family comes first.