Kim Kardashian's daughters North and Chicago collaborate in brand new video — but fans are divided

Kim Kardashian loves to show off her children's latest achievements, as a proud mom to four children. As North and Chicago West recently collaborated on a brand new project, of course the entrepreneur took to social media to share the moment.

North and Chicago, respectively aged 11 and six, featured in their father Kanye West's latest musical release, a song called "BOMB." Kim shared a snippet of the music video on social media, which saw the duo driving through the desert in Tesla Cybertrucks.

The song is from Ye's Vultures 2 album, which was released back in August, featuring rapper Yuno Miles. North also freestyles in parts of the song, even rapping in Japanese.

Chicago made her debut, announcing: "It's Chicago."

She continued: "I like to have fun, I like to go to the beach, I like the sun, You know it's Chi, I only wave when I’m telling them 'bye'."

As Kim shared the proud moment to social media, it certainly divided fans. While some people thought the song was adorable, particularly praising Chicago, others weren't so enthralled.

"Chi ate when she said 'I only wave when I'm telling them bye!'" One person wrote.

Meanwhile, another person commented: "i love yall but this song is terrible."

One person pointed out: "They kids! It’s a kids song."

This isn't the first time North has appeared on one of her father's songs, as she had a verse in the song "Talking / Once Again."

Kanye's collaboration with his two daughters comes as Kim recently made revelations about the state of her co-parenting relationship with the controversial rapper.

Speaking to friend Zoe Winkler on the What in the Winkler?! podcast, Kim confessed she is "basically raising four kids by [herself] here."

"You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you're in this alone," she added.

"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up, like, it is… It's not something I talk about a lot."

"I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,'" she continued.

Kim and Kanye famously divorced in 2021 after marrying in 2014. Since then, the rapper has courted controversy, appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's InfoWars show.