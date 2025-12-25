Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the stars of the Christmas Day walkabout – best photos

The three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, always steal the spotlight when there's a major family outing. At Trooping the Colour this year, the public fell in love with little Louis' cheeky moments and, at the Christmas carol service, royal fans couldn't help but admire ten-year-old Charlotte's style tribute to her late grandmother, Princess Diana – and Christmas Day is never an exception.

The royal trio joined their parents, as well as other senior members of the British royal family for the traditional Christmas Day walkabout following the morning service at Sandringham Church on Thursday, 25 December.

Prince George, 12, led the siblings as he looked incredibly smart in a navy overcoat and crisp white shirt, with his younger brother matching him. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte wore the most gorgeous light beige coat dress, standing out from the crowd. See the best pictures of the Wales children from the Christmas Day walkabout here…

1/ 4 © Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by their three children when arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day.

2/ 4 Prince George led the Wales children as he greeted the crowds, wishing the members of the public present a Merry Christmas with a beaming smile across his face.

3/ 4 © Getty Side-by-side, it was clearer than ever just how much Princess Charlotte is growing to look like her mother, with the pair both wearing their brunette locks in long, soft waves.

4/ 4 © Getty The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte could also be seen exchanging a sweet glance during the walkabout, with the 43-year-old looking as proud as ever of her daughter.

The Wales children's Christmas outings

It's been a busy festive season for the Wales children, who have been to many Christmas events this month with their parents.

The three attended their mother's annual 'Together at Christmas' carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday, 5 December, for an especially poignant ceremony featuring readings revolving around themes of love, compassion and connection.

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales are seen arriving at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

This year's concert also paid tribute to their royal relative, the late Duchess of Kent, who died in September at the age of 92 and had spent much of her life dedicating herself to music education.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all looked so adorable at the ceremony, wearing outfits that co-ordinated with one another, and with Prince William.

© Getty Images Prince William driving his immediate family to the Christmas Lunch for members of the Royal Family, hosted by King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace on December 16, 2025

Just a week and a half later, the kids were pictured joining the Prince and Princess of Wales for King Charles' annual pre-Christmas lunch, which he hosted for members of the British royal family at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, 16 December.

As their relatives who do not join the family at Sandringham tend to be invited to the lunch, it would have served as a wonderful opportunity for them to see members of their family who they might not get the chances to spend Christmas with.

Prince George's 'hands-on' festive visit

However, it hasn't been all family gatherings this season: Prince George has also accompanied his father on a meaningful engagement, as Prince William brought him to a homelessness organisation to prepare a Christmas lunch.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala Prince William and Prince George with staff at a homeless shetler

On Tuesday, 16 December, the father-son duo helped with care packages and decorated a Christmas tree. Mick Clarke, chief executive of The Passage, who showed the young prince around the St Vincent's centre in central London, told George about their No Night Out campaign, which aims to prevent someone from spending even one night on the streets by offering early support.

Prince William and Prince George also helped out with laying the tables, complete with their favourite football team Aston Villa-themed Christmas crackers, before joining Head Chef Claudette Dawkins to help prepare the lunch that would be served later that day.

As winter always is, this has been a very packed time of year in the royal calendar – and, though they may be young, the children are no exception to this!