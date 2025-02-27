Joanne Woodward's private life at 95 with her famous daughters with Paul Newman explored

Joanne Woodward, one of the last living legends from the Fall of the Studio System era of Hollywood in the 1950s, is quietly celebrating her 95th birthday.

The retired actress has been out of the spotlight for over a decade, with her last on-screen film appearance being in 1993's Philadelphia, and her last TV role, the 2005 miniseries Empire Falls with her late husband Paul Newman.

With her last public appearance being in 2013, Joanne has retired from public life as well, particularly since Paul's passing in 2008 after 50 years of marriage.

Joanne and Paul's children

© Getty Images Joanne and Paul's three daughters

Paul welcomed three children during his first marriage before tying the knot with Oscar winner Joanne in 1958. Together, they welcomed three daughters.

Their first, Elinor "Nell" Teresa Newman was born in 1959. Their middle daughter, Melissa "Lissy" Stewart Newman, was born in 1961, and their youngest, Claire "Clea" Olivia Newman, arrived in 1965. All three remain extremely close with their mother.

What do their daughters do now?

© Getty Images Oldest daughter Elinor "Nell" Newman

Nell, now 65, is a former child actress who performed under the name of "Nell Potts," starring alongside her mother in the title role of Rachel, Rachel in 1968, directed by her father. She has since pivoted to becoming an environmentalist and biologist, and founded Newman's Own Organics, a former division of Newman's Own. She has been married to husband Gary Irving since 2005 and lives in California.

© Getty Images Middle daughter Melissa Newman

Lissy, now 63, was also a child actress, making appearances in movies like Mr. and Mrs. Bridge (1990) and cameos in shows like Hawkins and The New Perry Mason. She now leads a more private life with her husband of two decades, Raphael Elkind, a middle school teacher, and their two kids. They live in Westport, Connecticut in her parents' 19th century home.

© Getty Images Youngest daughter Claire "Clea" Newman

Clea, now 59, is the most active of the siblings, having given more interviews about her parents than her older sisters. She is actively involved in running their charitable organization SeriousFun Children's Network, a global community of camps and programs for seriously ill children, founded by Paul in 1988. She also lives in Connecticut with husband Kurt Soderlund.

Joanne's home

In December 2024, Joanne and Paul's longtime lavish Manhattan penthouse, which they bought in the 1980s and became a pied-à-terre hot spot to entertain their many celebrity friends, went on the market for nearly $10 million.

Joanne now primarily lives in her historic 19th century family home in Westport, Connecticut, which she and Paul bought after their daughters were born. They became notable as one of the first Hollywood families to not raise their kids in California.

© Getty Images Joanne and Paul in their home, they bought a historic property in Westport, Connecticut when their daughters were born

The home helped the Newmans establish a deep sense of community with Westport, frequently involving themselves with local organizations and charities. Joanne moved there to be closer to her daughters after retiring from acting, and it was where Paul died in 2008.

Joanne's health

In 2007, at the age of 77, Joanne was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, just days before her husband was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

© Getty Images Joanne's last public appearance in 2013

She retreated to her Connecticut home permanently following the diagnosis to be close to her daughters, and has made limited public appearances since, last being soon at a public event in 2013.

However, in 2022, Ethan Hawke, who directed the six-part docuseries The Last Movie Stars about Paul and Joanne, spoke during the movie's promotional run about the actress finding joy in the film despite being nearly 15-years into Alzheimer's.

© Getty Images One of the couple's last public appearances before Paul's passing in 2008

"That's why the family wanted me to do [the film] now, they wanted it to come out while she's still alive and can see this, to support her," he said, referencing his work on the film with oldest daughter Nell.