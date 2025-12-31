Meet Ronan Keating's 5 children from his two marriages – including a Love Island star

Families across the UK will gather in front of their TV screens on Wednesday evening to take a trip down memory lane with Ronan Keating. The popstar, 48, is set to host Ronan Keating and Friends: A New Year's Eve Party on BBC One

Though lots of parents will allow the kids to stay up tonight to see the New Year in, since Ronan will be on stage, he will be spending his NYE away from his own family. The Boyzone star is a proud dad to five children.

He shares Jack, 26, Missy, 24, and Ali, 20, with his ex-wife, Irish model Yvonne Connolly, and after marrying Australian TV producer Storm Uechtritz (now Storm Keating) in 2015, he became a father to Cooper, eight, and Coco, five.

When Ronan married Storm, whom he met in 2011 on the set of The X Factor Australia, when he was a judge, and she was a producer, he ensured that his older children were part of their special day. Speaking to HELLO!, who covered their gorgeous Scottish wedding exclusively, Ronan told us of Jack acting as best man and Missy, 14, and Ali as maid of honour and flower girl: "It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids," Ronan shared. "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."

Now, Ronan's eldest three are all grown up, and he has his hands full with the youngest additions to the family. Keep scrolling to meet Ronan's brood…

Jack The eldest of the Keating clan, Jack, was born on 15 March 1999. Fans of the popular ITV show Love Island may recognise Jack as he made an appearance in the 2022 season, joining the cast during the Casa Amor week. © Instagram Jack Keating was pictured playing with his daughter Maya Ahead of entering the villa, Jack said: "Yeah, my dad is a singer, Ronan Keating. He will be watching when I’m on it for sure. He's buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates." Unfortunately for Jack, who previously worked in social media marketing and is now on Spin radio, his time in the villa was short after he failed to make a connection and did not enter the main villa. Of his son's time in the villa, Ronan told MailOnline: "I won't lie, I've been nervous as hell." "When I saw him walk into the villa, my heart was beating out of my chest.

"I'm excited for him, though. This is something he wanted to do, and I'll always support him and all my kids in their endeavours. © ITV Jack appeared on Love Island in 2022 "The house is not the same without him, and his little brother and sister are missing playing with him every day, but we're tuning in every night to get our Jack fix and see where this adventure takes him."

Since then, Jack found love and even welcomed a child in March, making Ronan a grandad for the first time. However, Jack is no longer with his daughter, Maya's mother, Keely Iqbal. © Instagram Jack is a dad to Maya with his ex-girlfriend Keely Iqbal Speaking to the Irish Independent, Jack said of becoming a father: "It's definitely tough. We make it work, though. It wasn't the best the first year, maybe. There were a lot of arguments and fights. "But the last year has been plain sailing. As long as I can see Maya, that’s all that matters, to be honest."

Missy It seems a penchant for reality TV runs in the family. Missy, who was born Marie, may look familiar to fans of Dancing with the Stars on RTE as she made an appearance in 2022. View post on Instagram The youngster competed with Irish pro Ervinas Merfeldas, making it to week seven before having to withdraw temporarily due to COVID-19 and later returning to finish her run. She was finally knocked out of the competition in week six, on what happened to be her 21st birthday.

During her stint on the show, Missy reflected on growing up in the Keating household – and her desire to carve her own path in showbusiness. She told the Irish Mirror: "I am so proud of my name – I carry the Keating name with pride. I love my family and everything they have done." © Instagram Missy is Ronan's oldest daughter from his first marriage She added: "I think in the last while I’ve really wanted to make a mark on the world myself and go my own way. It's a new age, a new generation."

© Instagram Missy is a budding actress Since then, budding actress Missy has spent time in New York and even spent her 24th birthday away from her family. Her dad penned on social media: "Missing you a lot and tough not be with you right now. But you are where you need to be, doing what you were born to do. Love you always. Quiet on set."

Ali © Instagram Ronan's daughter Ali is a pro showjumper Ali has entered the limelight in a different way from her siblings – as a champion showjumper. The professional equestrian, 20, discovered her love of horses at a young age. "Like everyone at that age, I tried everything – dancing, rugby, basketball, and hockey," she told Extra.ie in July. "But horses were the only thing that stuck." She added: "I had my first riding lesson in Meath when I was around five or six. It was on and off then, but you can get your confidence knocked so easily at that age.

View post on Instagram "I really got into it when I was around 11, and I was lucky enough to get my first pony, which really gave me the horsey bug." Ali lives near her mother in Kildare, where she has horses at home, but her father, who lives between England and the UAE, has previously made a trip over to watch his daughter in the Dublin Horse Show. "[It]was really special as he doesn't get a whole lot of time with his busy schedule. It’s usually me going to see him perform," she mused.

Cooper and Coco Ronan and Storm welcomed Cooper on 26 April 2017 and Coco on 27 March 2020. While Ronan largely keeps the little ones out of the public eye, he has, on occasion, shared snippets of their life on social media. © Instagram Ronan took his children to see Matilda the Musical In July, he took them to see Matilda the Musical on the West End, sharing a picture with his son and daughter in the foyer of the Cambridge Theatre. "When I grow up, I wanna be tall enough to reach the branches 😳. Absolutely loved a day out in London and a trip to see @matildathemusical with the little ones. What a brilliant bunch of talented humans. Bravo," Ronan captioned the post.