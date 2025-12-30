Tiger Woods turns 50: his best moments on the green with his kids Sam and Charlie in photos

Happy birthday, Tiger Woods! The golfing legend celebrates his milestone 50th birthday on December 30, coincidentally also marking 30 years since he turned professional in the sport.

The athlete is considered one of the greatest of all time in the sport, tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins (82 apiece), holding 15 men's major championships, an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame and the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

However, one of his greatest achievements is being known as "dad" to his two children, daughter Sam Woods, 18, and son Charlie Woods, 16. He shares his kids with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2010.

Both his kids are athletes as well, with Sam a track and field star and soccer champion, and Charlie now following in his father's footsteps, making his amateur golfing debut at the 2020 PNC Championships at just 11 years old.

The two have been beside their father on many a memorable occasion on the green, whether they're cheering him on or it's the other way around. Join HELLO! as we walk down memory lane and revisit some of their best moments in the spotlight…

© Getty Images First steps In 2009, when Sam was two years old and Charlie was just a newborn, they made their first appearance to support their dad with their mom Elin at the the 2009 AT&T National

© Getty Images Continued support As the pair grew, so did their interest in the sport, seen here during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National in 2015 with their dad's then-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn

© Getty Images His twins Without their mom or Lindsey (Tiger and Lindsey broke up in 2015), Sam and Charlie continued to show up for their dad, growing up to be his lookalikes. Here they're seen evaluating the green with him at the final round of the Quicken Loans National in 2016

© Getty Images The new Woods Tiger made his return to the sport with the 2020 PNC Championships (pictured here) following a devastating car crash, and brought along a then pre-teen Charlie making his amateur debut, a proud moment for them both

© Getty Images Yearly tradition Ever since then, Sam has made it a yearly tradition to join her father and brother at the PNC Championships, especially as Charlie continues to rise up the ranks, pictured here in 2023