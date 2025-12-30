Tiger Woods turns 50: his best moments on the green with his kids Sam and Charlie in photos

The champion golfer, considered one of the best in the sport, shares his two kids with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, both of whom are now athletes

Tiger Woods; Sam Woods; Charlie Woods© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Happy birthday, Tiger Woods! The golfing legend celebrates his milestone 50th birthday on December 30, coincidentally also marking 30 years since he turned professional in the sport.

The athlete is considered one of the greatest of all time in the sport, tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins (82 apiece), holding 15 men's major championships, an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame and the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

However, one of his greatest achievements is being known as "dad" to his two children, daughter Sam Woods, 18, and son Charlie Woods, 16. He shares his kids with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2010.

Both his kids are athletes as well, with Sam a track and field star and soccer champion, and Charlie now following in his father's footsteps, making his amateur golfing debut at the 2020 PNC Championships at just 11 years old.

The two have been beside their father on many a memorable occasion on the green, whether they're cheering him on or it's the other way around. Join HELLO! as we walk down memory lane and revisit some of their best moments in the spotlight…

Sam Alexis Woods, Elin Woods, Josefin Nordegrin and Charlie Axel Woods wait for Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2009 AT&T National hosted by Tiger Woods, held at Congressional Country Club on July 5, 2009 in Bethesda, Maryland.© Getty Images

First steps

In 2009, when Sam was two years old and Charlie was just a newborn, they made their first appearance to support their dad with their mom Elin at the the 2009 AT&T National

Masters champion Tiger Woods plays No. 1 with his children Sam and Charlie and girlfriend Lindsey Vonn during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National on Wednesday, April 8, 2015.© Getty Images

Continued support

As the pair grew, so did their interest in the sport, seen here during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National in 2015 with their dad's then-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn

Tiger Woods watches the grouping of Billy Hurley III and Ernie Els of South Africa with his kids Sam and Charlie during the final round of the Quicken Loans National at Congressional Country Club (Blue) on June 26, 2016 in Bethesda, Maryland.© Getty Images

His twins

Without their mom or Lindsey (Tiger and Lindsey broke up in 2015), Sam and Charlie continued to show up for their dad, growing up to be his lookalikes. Here they're seen evaluating the green with him at the final round of the Quicken Loans National in 2016

Tiger Woods of the United States and Charlie Woods walk on the seventh hole during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 18, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.© Getty Images

The new Woods

Tiger made his return to the sport with the 2020 PNC Championships (pictured here) following a devastating car crash, and brought along a then pre-teen Charlie making his amateur debut, a proud moment for them both

Tiger Woods talks with his son and daughter, Charlie Woods and Sam Woods, on the third green during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.© Getty Images

Yearly tradition

Ever since then, Sam has made it a yearly tradition to join her father and brother at the PNC Championships, especially as Charlie continues to rise up the ranks, pictured here in 2023

Tiger Woods of the United States with his son Charlie Woods and daughter Sam Woods stand on the first tee during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida© Getty Images

Woods united

The three posed for group shots at the PNC Championship in December 2024. Charlie has since joined the Junior PGA leagues, placing in the top 10 this August, while Sam is now a freshman at her father's alma mater, Stanford University

