Ronan Keating and ex-wife react to son Jack's baby news The One Show presenter Ronan Keating has become a grandfather for the first time

Ronan Keating and ex-wife Yvonne Conolly have had a magical week as the former couple became grandparents for the first time.

Their eldest son Jack took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he and his partner have welcomed their first child, a baby daughter. The Love Island star shared a black-and-white photo of himself cradling the newborn, and adorably captioned the shot: "Welcome to the world, my little [princess emoji]."

The new grandparents were quick to react to the post, with Ronan, 46, saying: "Little cutie," alongside a heart emoji, and Yvonne, 49, revealing she'd already met the tot as she shared: "I miss her so much already."

Ronan's current wife, Storm, was also quick to share her joy at the arrival, posting a string of heart emojis.

Ronan shares Jack, 23, with Yvonne, and the former couple also had two daughters together, Missy and Ali. With Storm, Ronan is also a father to son Cooper and daughter Coco.

Jack welcomed a baby daughter

Back in 2021, fans were shocked when Ronan shared photos alongside his son, with the young adult looking just like his father back in his Boyzone days.

"This is my world right here. All my babies celebrating our #emeraldandivyball21 what an incredible night raising over 890K for @cr_uk now in our 14th year a proud night for the Keating family raising over 10mil in total. Thank you to everyone that has donated over the years", penned Ronan.

"Gosh your kiddo on the left there could be your clone, congratulations on your successful fundraising!" remarked one fan, while a second agreed: "Wow your eldest son is your double!! Beautiful picture."

"Jack looks exactly like you, I am a long time Boyzone fan, circa 1996 so I would know [laughing emoji]", commented a third fan.

