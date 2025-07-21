Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ronan Keating's wife Storm reinforces 'hard-earned connection' with stepson Jack
Subscribe
Ronan Keating's wife Storm reinforces 'hard-earned connection' with stepson Jack
Storm Keating looking straight-faced alongside Ronan on the red carpet© WireImage

Ronan Keating's wife Storm reinforces 'hard-earned connection' with stepson Jack

Ronan Keating shares three kids with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Storm and Ronan Keating have spent months jet-setting across the globe, splitting their time between the UAE and Australia after the Boyzone star quit the Magic Radio Breakfast Show in 2024.

While Storm has shared insights into their luxurious lifestyle with their kids Cooper, six, and Coco, five, the time apart from Ronan's older children Jack, 25, Missy, 22, and Ali, 18, whom he shares with his ex Yvonne Connolly, will not have been easy for them.

Ronan Keating taking a selfie with Jack and his kids© Instagram
Storm Keating posted photos of her reunion with Ronan's children

"Nourishment for the heart - Jack & Maya time," Storm captioned an Instagram post which documented their emotional reunion after returning to their Hertfordshire home.

Jack Keating lifting his daughter Maya in the air© Instagram
Jack Keating was pictured playing with his daughter Maya

The photos showed Jack not only spending quality time with his young half-siblings but also playing around with his two-year-old daughter Maya, whom he welcomed with artist Keely Iqbal in 2023.

Stepparenting dynamic

Storm's sweet post emphasises how much she has missed her blended family and highlights the "deep love" she has for her stepchildren.

Storm Keating's photo of an infinity pool overlooking a sunset© Instgram
Storm Keating revealed she has been living in Dubai for two months with her two kids

"An emotional reunion with stepchildren illustrates how many stepparents come to deeply love and care about their stepchildren. These bonds can last a lifetime," said Becky Whetstone, a marriage and family therapist and author of I (Think) I Want Out: What To Do When One of You Wants To End Your Marriage.

Meanwhile, Richard Ramos, Founder of Parents on a Mission and author of The Art of Stepparenting – How to Blend Families Without Tearing Them Apart, noted that building this kind of strong bond takes time and is a "delicate process."

Storm and Ronan Keating on the red carpet with Ronan's children Missy, Jack and Ali© FilmMagic
Ronan is a father to Jack, Missy and Ali from his former marriage with Yvonne

Explaining the emotion behind their reunion, he added: "Physical separation often heightens emotional connections. Being away from loved ones can deepen appreciation for the bond you share, especially in blended families where trust and connection are hard-earned.

"In stepfamilies, every reunion is an opportunity to reinforce the relationship. For Storm, seeing her stepchildren and step-grandchild likely brought a mix of joy, relief, and gratitude for the family they’ve built together."

Overseas trip

Storm Keating's living area on her superyacht in Sydney© Instagram
Storm Keating revealed the family were staying in a yacht in Sydney

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer and the Australian TV producer have a stunning home worth an estimated £5 million in the Hertfordshire countryside, which they temporarily left behind to spend time abroad in 2025. 

Explaining their planned trip, Ronan told RSVP Magazine: "I’m going to concentrate on making an album, writing music and touring. We’re going to spend some time in Australia with Storm’s family."

Storm Keating in a long-sleeve swimsuit surfing© Instagram
Storm Keating has been living in Dubai since January

He added that he planned to continue to see his three older children "here and there" while he was travelling. "That will be for a few months. We’re going travelling for a while overseas," he continued.

Amid their trip, Storm shared photos of the family's incredible time on a yacht in Sydney, an oceanfront property in Dubai and the Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More