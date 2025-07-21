Ronan Keating's wife Storm reinforces 'hard-earned connection' with stepson Jack

Storm and Ronan Keating have spent months jet-setting across the globe, splitting their time between the UAE and Australia after the Boyzone star quit the Magic Radio Breakfast Show in 2024.

While Storm has shared insights into their luxurious lifestyle with their kids Cooper, six, and Coco, five, the time apart from Ronan's older children Jack, 25, Missy, 22, and Ali, 18, whom he shares with his ex Yvonne Connolly, will not have been easy for them.

© Instagram Storm Keating posted photos of her reunion with Ronan's children

"Nourishment for the heart - Jack & Maya time," Storm captioned an Instagram post which documented their emotional reunion after returning to their Hertfordshire home.

© Instagram Jack Keating was pictured playing with his daughter Maya

The photos showed Jack not only spending quality time with his young half-siblings but also playing around with his two-year-old daughter Maya, whom he welcomed with artist Keely Iqbal in 2023.

Stepparenting dynamic

Storm's sweet post emphasises how much she has missed her blended family and highlights the "deep love" she has for her stepchildren.

© Instgram Storm Keating revealed she has been living in Dubai for two months with her two kids

"An emotional reunion with stepchildren illustrates how many stepparents come to deeply love and care about their stepchildren. These bonds can last a lifetime," said Becky Whetstone, a marriage and family therapist and author of I (Think) I Want Out: What To Do When One of You Wants To End Your Marriage.

Meanwhile, Richard Ramos, Founder of Parents on a Mission and author of The Art of Stepparenting – How to Blend Families Without Tearing Them Apart, noted that building this kind of strong bond takes time and is a "delicate process."

© FilmMagic Ronan is a father to Jack, Missy and Ali from his former marriage with Yvonne

Explaining the emotion behind their reunion, he added: "Physical separation often heightens emotional connections. Being away from loved ones can deepen appreciation for the bond you share, especially in blended families where trust and connection are hard-earned.

"In stepfamilies, every reunion is an opportunity to reinforce the relationship. For Storm, seeing her stepchildren and step-grandchild likely brought a mix of joy, relief, and gratitude for the family they’ve built together."

Overseas trip

© Instagram Storm Keating revealed the family were staying in a yacht in Sydney

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer and the Australian TV producer have a stunning home worth an estimated £5 million in the Hertfordshire countryside, which they temporarily left behind to spend time abroad in 2025.

Explaining their planned trip, Ronan told RSVP Magazine: "I’m going to concentrate on making an album, writing music and touring. We’re going to spend some time in Australia with Storm’s family."

© Instagram Storm Keating has been living in Dubai since January

He added that he planned to continue to see his three older children "here and there" while he was travelling. "That will be for a few months. We’re going travelling for a while overseas," he continued.

Amid their trip, Storm shared photos of the family's incredible time on a yacht in Sydney, an oceanfront property in Dubai and the Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi.