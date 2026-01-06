All about CBS News' Tony Dokoupil's 4 kids from his two marriages — including two who live in Israel

Tony Dokoupil is the new face of CBS Evening News, after being a co-host on CBS Mornings since 2019, alongside his co-hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson. The 45-year-old journalist – who started his new job on Monday, January 5 – is a father-of-four.

Tony, whose first day got off to a bit of a rough start when he mistakenly introduced a segment about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz with a photo of Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, has been married twice.

The journalist married his first wife, Danielle Haas, in the early 2000s. During their marriage, they had two children together. After divorcing in 2015, Danielle and the children moved to Israel. In 2016, Tony met his future second wife, fellow journalist Katy Tur.

The couple met while they were both employees at MS Now, formerly MSNBC. Katy was getting her makeup done when she saw Tony on TV and asked her glam team who he was.

© Getty Images Tony and Katy have been married for nine years

She recalled the moment to Esquire: "I'm not very polite, so I said, 'Who the [expletive] is that? Does he work here? How come I don't know who he is?' The makeup artists all chimed in and said, 'That's Tony, we've all got a big crush on him.'"

A year after they met, Tony and Katy eloped, soon welcoming two children of their own.

© Tony Dokoupil Tony's daughter Eloise is a fashion queen

Tony's four children

Tony is a proud dad of four kids, and even includes his title of father in his Instagram bio. In 2022, Tony exclusively shared with HELLO! his thoughts on fatherhood.

"I think the best thing about being a dad is the double and triple vision it gives you. On the one hand it gives you the ability to look into your past and look at your own parents in a new way and see what they experienced, and you also get this magical ability to look into the future and think about what life would be like for this little kiddo who will be stretching on long after you."

While there isn't much known about his older children who he shares with Danielle, in 2023, Tony got candid about their life.

© Tony Dokoupil Tony's son Teddy has made several appearances on CBS Mornings

During a poignant segment on CBS Mornings in 2023, Tony opened up about his children who live in Israel, saying: "Thank you to everybody, our colleagues, our friends who reached out to ask how I'm doing, how my family is doing. I've heard from a lot of people online as well."

He went on to say: "It's tough. I have an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old who live in Israel. They live there with their mother, my ex-wife. They are safe. But just as a father, I think people can understand if somebody, anybody is firing rockets in the direction of your children without regard as to whether they are struck or not, you’re gonna feel a thing or two, so it's been a rollercoaster week."

© Tony Dokoupil Tony shares his love of baseball with his kids

With Katy, Tony shares Teddy, six, and Eloise, three. The happy parents raise their kids in Brooklyn. In 2022, Tony told HELLO!: "It's an exciting part of being a dad seeing how your kids express themselves as they grow up, and New York City is a great place to do that."