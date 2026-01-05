Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert welcome their first child — see the first photo

Congratulations are in order for Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, who are officially parents!

Derek, 40, and Hayley, 31, revealed they were expecting their first child in July, and are now the proud parents of a baby girl named Everley Capri Hough, born on December 29, 2025.

© Instagram Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert cradling the feet of their newborn daughter, Everley

The couple shared a photo of their hands cradling their newborn's feet, writing beside it: "December 29, 2025. Everley Capri Hough. Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed." They were quickly inundated with a series of congratulatory messages from friends and fans, including one from doting new aunt Julianne Hough, who wrote: "Welcome to the world sweet angel Everley."

The pair have been open about how excited they were to welcome their "rainbow baby," with Hayley sharing back in October that she had previously gone through a miscarriage before finally becoming pregnant with Everley.

© Getty Images The couple announced their pregnancy in July 2025

Alongside a video montage of her journey with her previous pregnancy, plus how she joyfully shared the news of her becoming a mom with their friends and family, she penned: "There are some things in life that change you forever."

"For us, this is one of those things. A chapter of love, loss, heartbreak, and everything in between. As we are now in October, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we share this part of our story to honor our baby that never made it earthside," Hayley continued.

"One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, a silent heartbreak so many families know, and one we unfortunately had to experience. As we share this, know that there's a rainbow not far behind."

Derek similarly paid tribute to his dancer wife in November after organizing a baby shower for her. "Sometimes I look at my beautiful wife and I'm just in awe," he gushed. "Watching her navigate this pregnancy with such grace, calm, and strength is one of the most beautiful experiences of my life."

"In the middle of all the craziness and the whirlwind of life, she's been this serene, almost Buddha-like presence, just so peaceful and strong," the Dancing with the Stars pro-turned-judge added, saying he often got emotional "thinking about how grateful I am for her resilience and love."

Citing her struggles with her health, including December 2023, when Hayley had to undergo a an emergency craniectomy, he praised her with: "After everything she's been through these past few years, the challenges, the losses, and the triumphs, seeing her now carrying new life with such beauty and strength just fills my heart."

© Instagram Hayley received an emergency craniectomy in December of 2023

"I'm so proud and can't wait to welcome this little one into the world, to love them with every fiber of my being," he concluded. "Here's to the incredible journey ahead and to my amazing wife who inspires me every day."