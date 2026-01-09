Holly Ramsay Peaty's multi-generational parenting rules with stepson George

Holly Ramsay Peaty has officially become the stepmother to her husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Ramsay Peaty's son George, after the most gorgeous Christmastime wedding, which took place at Bath Abbey.

The 26-year-old and her new husband will look after his five-year-old son, George, whom he shares with his ex, Eirianedd Munro. George was born in September 2020, just under two years before the couple split in August 2022, and the pair have amicably co-parented him over the years.

© PA Images via Getty Images Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey

During an appearance on the podcast Live, Laugh, Luke… with Luke Hamnett, Adam said: "It's the most important job in the world for me." But what's Holly's approach to parenting going to be like?

The Olympian's wife appears to be quite close with her stepson and has often posted him to her own social media. In his announcement of their engagement, Adam wrote: "Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face."

But what is she like as a stepmother? We can only assume that she'll likely take notes from her parents, Gordon and Tana Ramsay, who have their fair share of rules for raising their six children.

The Ramsay family's parenting rules

Gordon Ramsay may be best known as a strict chef, but, in reality, he's quite the doting father and has gained a lot of attention for his peculiar parenting rules. For example, he understandably refuses to spoil his children, but he isn't even putting them in his will.The TV chef told The Telegraph: "[My fortune is] definitely not going to them, and that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them. The only thing I've agreed with Tana is that they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat." It is believed that he will instead leave his earnings to some of the charities he supports.

On another occasion, he told The Mirror that he doesn't allow his children to swear in the household, saying: "Swearing is industry language. For as long as we're alive, it's not going to change. You've got to be boisterous to get results. They know I've said bad words. I say it's an industry language. They don't swear."

The 59-year-old also shared that he's always ensured that his children remain down-to-earth and carry out chores around the house. "They tidy up after each and every dinner. It' s a system," he said. "It's important they help set and clear the tables, it's important they cook, it's important they do their homework.

As she's incredibly close with her parents, it would make sense for Holly to take after them in her own approach to raising her stepson, but perhaps with a less severe approach than her father.

Adam and Holly Ramsay Peaty's wedding

After a long wait, Adam and Holly Ramsay Peaty's special day finally arrived on Saturday, 27 December, when they tied the knot at Bath Abbey. Crowds gathered nearby, hoping to see the pair as they left the ceremony. The star-studded guest list included the likes of the Beckham family, Sara Davies, Gordon's fellow chef Marcus Wareing, and many more.

There was speculation over whether Holly's dress was a custom design by Victoria Beckham before the full piece was seen, but it was later revealed that she wore five dresses for the wedding, with one of them taking inspiration from the Princess of Wales, as the 26-year-old told Vogue. Laura Sutcliffe, our Fashion and Beauty News Editor who has more than ten years of experience writing about fashion, analysed the dress, giving us her expert take on the piece.

She exclusively told us: "It's easy to see why Holly was inspired by one of the most famous wedding dresses of all time, The Princess of Wales's (or the Duchess of Cambridge as she was then known). Although Prince William's wife wore a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown in 2011, the timeless cut and fresh finish will live on for centuries to come.

"In my opinion, it's an incredible example of a gown that combines both historical tradition and modern fashion in one show-stopping ensemble. Like Holly's Elie Saab gown, Kate's also featured a high neck, long lace sleeves, and a structured bodice. Both dresses feature a certain 1950s cinematic glamour that has always stood the test of time and never fails to look stylish."