Meet Mel Gibson's 9 children – one of whom he shares with ex Rosalind Ross

Mel Gibson announced the end of his relationship with longtime partner Rosalind Ross on Tuesday, December 30. The two confirmed they were quietly separating after nine years together. The actor-director, 69, and the screenwriter, 35, shared a joint statement revealing that while the split is sad, their priority remains their son. The former couple share an eight-year-old son, Lars.

"Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible," they announced via People.

The Braveheart actor has had three long-term partners throughout his six-decade life. He was married to his first wife, Robyn Moore, for 29 years, ending when Robyn filed for divorce in 2009. Soon after his separation, Mel started dating Russian songwriter and pianist, Oksana Grigorieva. The two split in 2010. Four years later, he began his relationship with Rosalind.

With those three women, Mel fathered nine children – Hannah, Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo, Thomas, Lucia, and Lars. Amid his recent split with Rosalind, the Passion of the Christ actor is surely leaning on his family for support.

So, who are Mel's nine children? Join HELLO! as we take a look back at his remarkable family and how they've blossomed over the years.

© Instagram Hannah Mae Brobst, 45 Mel shares his oldest child, Hannah Mae Brobst, with his first wife, Robyn. Hannah was born on November 24, 1980 while Mel was on set in Egypt. Hannah, who is quite private, has worked as a production assistant on a few of her dad's sets. In 2006, she married the Grammy-nominated guitarist, Kenny Wayne Shepherd in a Catholic ceremony in California. Hannah and Kenny are parents to six children.

© Instagram Christian Gibson, 43 Two years after they welcomed their daughter, Robyn gave birth to twin sons, Christian and Edward, while living in Australia. Like Hannah, Christian also worked on a few of his father's films, including Hacksaw Ridge and Daddy's Home 2. According to his Instagram, he lives between Los Angeles and Mexico City.

© Instagram Edward Gibson, 43 Christian's twin brother, Edward, is even more private than his siblings and chose not to work in the entertainment industry. Instead, he studied glass blowing at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco. Edward sells art and furniture made from reclaimed wood imported from Fiji through his business, Natural Edge.

© Instagram William Gibson, 40 In 1985, Mel and Robyn welcomed their fourth child, "Will." Like his older brother Edward, Will enjoys his private life. While there are not many photos of him available, in 2019, Will's younger brother Milo celebrated him on National Siblings Day in 2019, sharing a photo of him enjoying an outdoors activity.

© Getty Images Louie Gibson, 37 Three years after Will was born, Mel's fifth child was born. Like his older siblings, Louie entered the world in Australia. Two decades later, he graduated from Chapman University in California with a film degree. Louie is an accomplished director whose credits include horror films Happy Hunting and Manifest West. In 2016, he married the actress Annet Mahendru, who is best known for her work on The Americans. HELLO! understands that the couple has at least one child together. "I've gotten to see Annet transform so many times over the years," Louie told The Bare Magazine in November 2022 of his relationship. "I would say we trusted each other. Which we already have in our personal life. I guess that carries over. I hope to work with Annet till the end of my road."

© Getty Images Milo Gibson, 35 Milo was born on November 16, 1990. Just after high school, he worked as a massage therapist and an electrician before following in his dad's footsteps and pursuing a career in the film industry. "It's very scary to make that change," Milo told People of his career pivot in 2017. "But one day it hit me that I don't want to turn 50 and regret not trying something I have a passion for." Luckily for Milo, he knew more than a few people in Hollywood. He worked on Hacksaw Ridge with Mel and in his brother Louie's film, Manifest West. Of working with his dad, Milo said: "We had a lot of fun, but it was a professional relationship. It was amazing watching Mel direct; he's pretty damn good at it."

© Getty Images Thomas Gibson, 26 Mel's sixth son was his last child with Robyn. Thomas was born in 1999, ten years before his parents split. Of Mel's seven children with his ex-wife, Thomas was the only minor when Robyn filed for divorce. While he is in his twenties now, Thomas has remained private since Mel and Robyn separated.

© Instagram Lucia Gibson, 16 Soon after his split from Robyn, Mel's new girlfriend, Oksana, announced she was pregnant with his eighth child. The news came only six weeks after Robyn filed for divorce, although she and Mel had been separated since 2006. Less than a year after Oksana gave birth to Lucia, she and Mel went separate ways after she accused the famous actor of domestic violence. Their split sparked a tumultuous custody and legal battle, in which Oksana was awarded $750,000, joint legal custody, and a house in California until Lucia turned 18. HELLO! understands that despite the scandalous end of his relationship with Oksana, Mel has a positive connection to his youngest daughter. Lucia even made a public appearance with him at the premiere of Monster Summer in September 2024.