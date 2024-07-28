Adam Peaty holds back tears over son George, 4, in emotional Paris Olympics clip

Adam Peaty is gearing up for a third straight gold in the 100m breastroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after winning his semi-final in 58.86 seconds.

The British swimmer, who is hoping to become the second man after Michael Phelps to win the same individual event at three Olympic Games in a row, held back tears as he spoke about his son George following the semi-final.

Reacting to a BBC journalist saying his four-year-old son, George was seen cheering in the stands, the father-of-one said: "Don't even talk about my son, it makes me cry."

He added, holding back tears: "He goes 'daddy, are you the fastest boy?' That's what he says even if I haven't seen him for two weeks, that's all he cares about."

© Instagram Adam's son George is his biggest supporter

Carrying his son's innocence with him into the next stage of the Olympics, the British gold medallist said: "I guess I just want to be the fastest boy tomorrow. Keep it simple."

© Getty Images The swimmer won gold in the semi-final at the Paris Olympics

Adam shares his son George with his ex-girlfriend, Welsh artist Eirianedd Munro ('Eiri' for short), who he met while training at Loughborough University.

The pair welcomed their son in 2020, and have continued co-parenting despite ending their romantic relationship in 2022.

At the time, the swimmer said: "Eiri and George, I'm sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won't be saying anything further."

Adam has since found love with Holly Ramsay, daughter of Gordon Ramsay. Rushing to support her boyfriend ahead of his Olympic appearance, Holly gushed over the British swimmer in a romantic Instagram post.

© Instagram Holly couldn't be prouder of her Olympian-beau

Holly wrote: "It has been an absolute privilege to have watched you this last year. Your determination and dedication are unmatched.

"Hours of training, team meetings, gym, physio, and still you have been the best father to George and the best partner to me. Being able to watch so many training sessions and host team breakfasts has made me so thankful to be a part of your world.

"I love you. Go out there and smash it. Enjoy it all, you deserve everything and more. Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. - 1 Corinthians 16:13."