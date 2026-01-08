George Clooney has been acting since the early 1970s, making his real mark on screen in the '80s. With a career as long and prolific as his, though, there are bound to be some clunkers along the way.

The two-time Oscar winner, 64, spoke with W Magazine recently as part of their Best Performances yearly special (also including the likes of Kate Hudson, Jacob Elordi, Chase Infiniti and several more), touting his work in Netflix's Jay Kelly.

While discussing his career, and the similarities he noted between himself and his character, he also spoke about life with his two twins with wife Amal Clooney, eight-year-olds Ella and Alexander.

When asked whether Halloween is a big deal in the Clooney household, he affirmed that it not only is, it also gets a little movie-themed. "Halloween's a big holiday. My son went as Batman. He hadn't seen Batman yet."

The choice, of course, being ironic given his dad actually played the DC Comics caped crusader in 1997's universally panned Batman & Robin. "I always say to him, 'You know I was Batman.' He's always like, 'No.'," the actor hilariously shared.

"I don't know that he knew how profound it was when he said I wasn't Batman," George continued. "A couple of weeks ago, I finally showed it to him." The movie may hold an abysmal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that definitely didn't matter to Alexander. "It wasn't great for grown-ups, but it's great for 8-year-olds, so he loved it."

Ella, on the other hand, went for a similarly dark but very different direction. "My daughter, meanwhile, went as a witch. She doesn't like all the princess stuff. She likes to be the evil witch."

The legacy of Batman & Robin

Joel Schumacher's sequel to 1995's Batman Forever, which starred Val Kilmer and received mixed reviews, relied on major star power with Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze, Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy, Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl, and Chris O'Donnell as Robin.

However, the film received negative reviews across the board upon release, many deriding its oddly comedic tone, hammy dialogue (replete with puns), over-the-top acting, and the bat nipples (if you know, you know). It was also considered a box office disappointment, despite grossing over $200 million worldwide, and led Warner Bros. to cancel future Batman films.

In the years since, though, it has attained cult status as a "so bad it's good" film, especially as a piece of '90s camp. George himself has often joked about the project and doesn't express regret over it. While it's often considered one of the worst films ever made, it holds a spot the likes of The Room, Showgirls and more recently, Madame Web, do.

And as someone who watched it for the first time in college, I can say that if you remove all serious movie logic from your brain for its 125 minute runtime, it's easy to see why it's now a cult classic. It's a movie that doesn't take itself too seriously, and it seems like that's the wisdom George is passing down to his kids too!